Top news of the day: Coronavirus: Union Government declares COVID-19 a ‘notified disaster’; Moratorium on Yes Bank to be lifted on March 18, and more

Two persons who had recently returned from Dubai were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal city on Saturday, a senior official said.

The Delhi Police has arrested five more persons in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder case during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.

The government has notified the reconstruction scheme for crisis-hit Yes Bank, according to which the restrictions on withdrawals from its accounts will be lifted in “three working days” or on March 18.

The Lucknow police have slapped the Gangsters Act against 28 persons accused of vandalism and arson during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the city on December 19.

Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by ₹3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices. Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by ₹2 to ₹8 per litre and ₹4 in the case of diesel, an official notification said.

Infosys on Friday announced that it had evacuated employees from its satellite campus at Electronics City Phase 11 as a precautionary measure after one of its employees had been in contact with an outsider who is a COVID-19 suspect case. “This is to ensure the safety of our employees and undertake a comprehensive disinfection exercise at our facility. Employees have been told to work from home,” said a spokesperson.

The BCCI on Saturday put on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments, including the blue riband Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost 420 first information reports ( FIRs) have been lodged in connection with around 920 deaths inside sewers in the country between 1993 and January 31, 2020, as per the data tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The numbers, given in response to a question by Chandra Prakash Joshi, also show a huge disparity in the number of deaths and the registering of FIRs among States.

GUVI, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up, has announced that it will offer free online skilling classes to students who are affected by shut-downs related to COVID-19.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit asked students to be aware of real life socio-economic problems and to solve them by using technology learnings. Addressing the 19th graduation day of Rajalakshmi Engineering College on Saturday, he asked the graduates to use technology in fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Data Sciences and Cyber Security to solve socio-economic problems.