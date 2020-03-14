News

Top news of the day: Coronavirus: Union Government declares COVID-19 a ‘notified disaster’; Moratorium on Yes Bank to be lifted on March 18, and more

In the wake of COVID-19, Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation has closed public sports complex at Ville Parle in Mumbai on March 14, 2020.

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | Two more test positive in Yavatmal; Maharashtra count rises to 26

Two persons who had recently returned from Dubai were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal city on Saturday, a senior official said.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates | Union Government declares COVID-19 a 'notified disaster' | Coronavirus: Army reaches out to people, appeals for cooperation to tackle COVID-19 threat

Delhi riots | Five more arrested in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case

The Delhi Police has arrested five more persons in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder case during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.

Moratorium on Yes Bank to be lifted on March 18

The government has notified the reconstruction scheme for crisis-hit Yes Bank, according to which the restrictions on withdrawals from its accounts will be lifted in “three working days” or on March 18.

Gangsters Act slapped against 28 accused of violence during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow

The Lucknow police have slapped the Gangsters Act against 28 persons accused of vandalism and arson during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the city on December 19.

Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹3 per litre

Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by ₹3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices. Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by ₹2 to ₹8 per litre and ₹4 in the case of diesel, an official notification said.

COVID-19: Infosys staff evacuated from Bengaluru’s Electronics City as precautionary measure

Infosys on Friday announced that it had evacuated employees from its satellite campus at Electronics City Phase 11 as a precautionary measure after one of its employees had been in contact with an outsider who is a COVID-19 suspect case. “This is to ensure the safety of our employees and undertake a comprehensive disinfection exercise at our facility. Employees have been told to work from home,” said a spokesperson.

Coronavirus | BCCI puts all domestic games including Irani Cup on hold

The BCCI on Saturday put on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments, including the blue riband Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only 420 FIRs for 920 sewer deaths in three decades, says activist

Almost 420 first information reports ( FIRs) have been lodged in connection with around 920 deaths inside sewers in the country between 1993 and January 31, 2020, as per the data tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The numbers, given in response to a question by Chandra Prakash Joshi, also show a huge disparity in the number of deaths and the registering of FIRs among States.

COVID-19: IIT-Madras start-up to offer free online courses to students affected by shut down

GUVI, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up, has announced that it will offer free online skilling classes to students who are affected by shut-downs related to COVID-19.

Use technology to solve problems, says Tamil Nadu Governor

Governor Banwarilal Purohit asked students to be aware of real life socio-economic problems and to solve them by using technology learnings. Addressing the 19th graduation day of Rajalakshmi Engineering College on Saturday, he asked the graduates to use technology in fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Data Sciences and Cyber Security to solve socio-economic problems.

