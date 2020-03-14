Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹3 per litre

Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by ₹3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.
Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by ₹2 to ₹8 per litre and ₹4 in the case of diesel, an official notification said.
Additionally, road cess on petrol was raised by ₹1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to ₹10.
The increase in excise duty would in normal course result in a hike in petrol and diesel prices but most of it would be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have necessitated because of slump in international oil prices.
