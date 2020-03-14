Use technology to solve problems, says Tamil Nadu Governor

Governor Banwarilal Purohit asked students to be aware of real life socio-economic problems and to solve them by using technology learnings.

Addressing the 19th graduation day of Rajalakshmi Engineering College on Saturday, he asked the graduates to use technology in fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Data Sciences and Cyber Security to solve socio-economic problems.

The Governor said that there was a big challenge to bring about a revolution in the quality of engineering education under constrained budgets. “We need to innovate and adopt the latest trends in curricula and pedagogy. In the future, we can expect more emphasis on societally-relevant, multi-disciplinary streams while emphasising on students’ choices and experience outside the classroom,” he said.

Stating that the world at present had enormous employment opportunities, Mr. Purohit encouraged the graduands to work with discipline as their watchword. “The direction that you decide to go and the choices you make will have enormous impact on your lives, careers, society and India,” he said urging the graduands to use opportunities that come their way to create a better future for themselves and the country.

S. Chandramohan, group president (Finance and Investment strategy) TAFE Limited, told the graduates that their education and process of learning would be a lifelong one. “Remember that your growth, and whatever you are going on to achieve will stop if your learning stops. It should be a continuous journey,” he said.

Thangam Meganathan, chairperson, Rajalakshmi Engineering College and S.N. Murugesan, college principal, also spoke. Over 1,200 graduates received their degrees at the convocation. Medals and awards were also given to the top achievers.