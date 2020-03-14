Gangsters Act slapped against 28 accused of violence during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow

The Lucknow police have slapped the Gangsters Act against 28 persons accused of vandalism and arson during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the city on December 19.
They have been accused of setting the Sathkhanda police outpost under the Thakurganj area on fire with the “intent to kill” and firing on the police team, the Lucknow police said in a statement.
Also read | Comment: No country for protesters?
The accused also allegedly vandalised public property, looted police belongings from the outpost and set vehicles on fire, said police.
All 28 booked under the Gangsters Act were from the Muslim community.
Also read | Anti-CAA protests: 28 in Lucknow told to pay ₹64 lakh for damage to property
The police said the Act was invoked as the accused had “planned” the anti-government act as a group.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.