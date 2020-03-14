Other States

Coronavirus | Two more test positive in Yavatmal; Maharashtra count rises to 26

Raghulila Mall seen open, but very people are seen in the mall at Kandivali in Mumbai on March 14, 2020.

Raghulila Mall seen open, but very people are seen in the mall at Kandivali in Mumbai on March 14, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Aadesh Choudhari

The two patients were among a group of nine who had returned from Dubai on March 1.

Two persons who had recently returned from Dubai were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal city on Saturday, a senior official said.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates | Union Government declares COVID-19 a 'notified disaster'

It took the number of confirmed cases in the State to 26.

The two patients were among a group of nine who had returned from Dubai on March 1, said district collector M.D. Sinh.

All of them were placed in quarantine, but seven of them tested negative while a man and a woman tested positive, the collector said. They have been admitted to Yavatmal government hospital and their condition was stable, he added.

Also read: COVID-19 cases surge in country

Elsewhere in the State, ten COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Pune, five in Mumbai, four in Nagpur, and one each in Thane, Panvel, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and Ahmednagar.

