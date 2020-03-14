COVID-19: IIT-Madras start-up to offer free online courses to students affected by shut down

GUVI, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up, has announced that it will offer free online skilling classes to students who are affected by shut-downs related to COVID-19.

A statement issued by GUVI, which is an online technical education platform, said that the offer is mainly intended for final-year students in engineering colleges who may need tobe preparing for campus placements, but have been unable to go to training centres or colleges since some of them have been closed.

More than 100 technologists from many top companies have volunteered to conduct 30-day free webinars on Information Technology-related skills that are presently in demand in the IT sector. In addition, online mentors will be available to support the students to practice concepts through Code kata, GUVI’s online coding platform, the statement said.

Students can access these courses through www.guvi.io.

Apart from specific courses, the start-up said that it will be offering its learning platform free of cost to students of all engineering colleges for two weeks.

S.P. Balamurugan, co-founder and chief executive officer, GUVI, said that the idea is to ensure the safety of the students by avoiding the necessity to venture out to colleges or training centres due to the COVID-19 situation, while at the same time providing avenues to acquire skills for brighter job prospects. He added that GUVI wanted to take technology skills to all deserving students by offering courses in regional languages too.