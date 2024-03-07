March 07, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

Centre designates Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as ‘individual terrorist’

The Ministry of Home Affairs on March 7 designated Mohammad Qasim Gujjar (32), a resident of Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir as an “individual terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. It said that Gujjar is a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a banned terrorist outfit. The Ministry said in a notification that the individual with an intention to wage war against the country is involved in terrorist activities which include “coordinating, supplying, identifying locations of drone for dropping of arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and cash etc. and delivering and managing consignments from across the border.”

Electoral bonds disclosure | Contempt plea moved against SBI for not disclosing details yet

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on March 7 said the Supreme Court would consider listing a contempt petition against State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khera for seeking time till June 30 to provide complete details of electoral bonds purchased since April 2019 to anonymously fund political parties.

Ex-DU professor Saibaba released from Nagpur jail

Former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba was released from the Nagpur Central Jail on March 7 two days after the Bombay High Court acquitted him in an alleged Maoist links case. Mr. Saibaba was lodged in the jail here since 2017 after his conviction by a trial court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. Before that, he was in prison from 2014 to 2016 and was subsequently granted bail.

Supreme Court says no to ED’s plea against order not to disclose details of cases related to TMC leader’s wife

The Supreme Court on March 7 refused to entertain a plea moved by the ED challenging a Calcutta High Court order, in which guidelines were issued to probe agencies for not disclosing to the public or media, before the filing of a charge sheet, the details of a probe related to any person, an accused, a suspect or witness insofar as Rujira Banerjee is concerned.

Locals breathe free in Kashmir now, will keep winning their hearts: PM Modi

Pledging to “keep winning hearts of Kashmiris”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7 said locals were breathing free in new Kashmir and credited it to the abrogation of Article 370. Addressing a jam-packed Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, PM Modi targeted the Congress and its allies, without naming National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over Article 370.

Money laundering case | ED raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki’s premises in Kanpur

The Enforcement Directorate on March 7 raided premises linked to Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and some of his family members in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said. The premises of the incarcerated four-time MLA from Sisamau and others are being raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, the Enforcement Directorate sources said. Solanki (44) has been lodged in the Maharajganj prison since December 2022 in connection with several criminal cases.

India, Japan seek to make U.N. structure more contemporary: Jaishankar

Asserting that India and Japan are powers central to Asia’s multipolarity, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on March 7 that the two countries seek to make the U.N. structure more contemporary for the balance to remain in favour of freedom, transparency, and a rules-based order. Mr. Jaishankar, who is in Tokyo for the second leg of his four-day visit to South Korea and Japan, also said that the world will watch how the two nations support each other in the shared goal through various relationships and initiatives.

Delhi court directs Arvind Kejriwal to physically appear on March 16

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to present himself physically before the Rouse Avenue Court on March 16 following a fresh complaint by the ED against the AAP chief for not complying with its summons in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. According to official sources, the latest ED complaint pertains to summonses No. 4 to 8, sent by the agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act between January 14 and March 4.

Air India deboards female passenger at Delhi airport after argument with crew members

A female business class passenger on an Air India flight to London was deboarded at the Delhi airport following an argument with cabin crew members this week. The incident happened on flight AI 161 on March 5 and the passenger involved was a senior corporate executive, according to sources in the know. In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said a passenger travelling in business class was off boarded on the advice of the captain following some argument with members of the crew before the scheduled pushback.

Padmaja Venugopal’s defection to BJP lands Congress in Kerala in the doldrums

Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal’s headline-grabbing political migration to the BJP has arguably landed the Congress party in the doldrums in Kerala. Furthermore, the desertion of the scion of a prominent Congress family that dominated State politics for long has buoyed the ruling Left Democratic Front and the BJP, though for starkly divergent reasons.

World experienced warmest February on record in 2024: European Union climate agency

The world, last month, experienced the warmest February on record, with the average temperature being 1.77 degrees Celsius more than the February average for 1850-1900, the designated pre-industrial reference period, the European Union’s climate agency said on March 7. The Copernicus Climate Change Service also said that every month since June last year has been the warmest such month on record.

Watch | Two years of Russia-Ukraine war: How Russia and the world are changing

Russia’s war in Ukraine has entered its third year. What many thought on February 24, 2022 would be a swift Russian military operation against its smaller neighbour has turned out to be the largest land war in Europe since the end of the Second World War. This is no longer about Russia and Ukraine. This is now a proxy conflict between Russia and NATO, a trans-Atlantic nuclear alliance. Two years since the war began, where does it stand today, and how it’s transforming Russia and the world?

Trying to contain China will only fuel its grievances, says Malaysian PM

Attempts to contain China’s rise would only aggravate the country and sow discord in the region, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during a speech in Australia on March 7. In an speech at the Australian National University in Canberra, he said countries needed to put themselves in China’s shoes and recognise how its leaders saw its military buildup and growing diplomatic influence as a natural result of its economic and technological prowess.

Germany faces travel chaos as union members go on strike again

Millions of travellers across Germany were affected by strikes again on March 7 after two unions called for two-day walkouts over wages and work conditions. Around 80% of all long-distance trains as well as regional and commuter trains in the country were cancelled as train drivers went on strike. Air travel was affected as well, as ground staff for German airline Lufthansa stopped working early in the morning.

India’s robust economic growth will continue, real GDP growth will accelerate: Moody’s

Moody’s Investors Service on March 7 said that India’s robust economic growth will continue and its real GDP growth will accelerate to around 8% in 2023-24 from 7% in 2022-23. “We expect India to be the fastest-growing economy among major G20 countries... Government capital expenditure and strong domestic consumption will underpin India’s economic growth. Moreover, India is poised to benefit from increased global trade and investment opportunities arising from companies’ strategies to diversify away from China,” the rating major said in an outlook report on India’s banking sector.

IND vs ENG 5th Test | Kuldeep-led Indian bowlers leave England in tailspin

The fragility of England batters against high-quality spin was exposed once again before India showed them how to bat on a flat track by cruising to 135 for one at stumps on day one of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala on March 7. Opting to bat, England were all at sea against the mastery of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav whose fourth five-wicket haul in Tests allowed India to bowl out the visitors for 218 in their first innings shortly after tea. India came out to bat in bright sunshine and Rohit Sharma (52 batting off 83 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 58b) put the hosts in firm control with a 104-run stand. India reached 135 for one in 30 overs at close. Shubman Gill (26 off 39b) was batting alongside Rohit.