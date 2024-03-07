GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Court directs CM Kejriwal to physically appear on March 16

The court summon came on the ED’s second complaint against the Delhi Chief Minister for not complying with its summons in the Delhi excise policy investigation.

March 07, 2024 10:47 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been summoned by a Delhi court over a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate

File picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been summoned by a Delhi court over a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to present himself physically before the Rouse Avenue Court on March 16 following a fresh complaint by the Enforcement Directorate against the Aam Aadmi Party chief for not complying with its summons in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

According to official sources, the latest ED complaint pertains to summonses No. 4 to 8, sent by the agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) between January 14 and March 4.

The complaint against Mr. Kejriwal came two days after he skipped the eighth summons by the Central probe agency. On the same day, the AAP chief said that he is ready to appear before the agency through videoconferencing on any day after March 12.

Mr. Kejriwal had appeared before the court, which had summoned him based on the ED’s complaint on February 3, through videoconferencing on February 17. He had expressed his inability to be personally present for the hearing due to the ongoing Budget Session.

While summoning him last month, the court had noted that Mr. Kejriwal was “legally bound” to comply with the ED’s summons, but had “purportedly failed to do so”.

