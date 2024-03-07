MHA designates Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as ‘individual terrorist’

March 07, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 7 designated Mohammad Qasim Gujjar (32), a resident of Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir as an individual terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). It said that Gujjar is a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a banned terrorist outfit.

The Ministry said in a notification that the individual with an intention to wage war against the country is involved in terrorist activities which include “coordinating, supplying, identifying locations of drone for dropping of arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and cash etc. and delivering and managing consignments from across the border.”

The MHA posted on X, “The Modi government has declared the dreaded mastermind of several terror attacks Mohammad Qasim Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman as a designated terrorist. An operative of the Lashkar-e Taiba (LeT) Mohammad Qasim Gujjar has caused numerous deaths and injuries with terror attacks and is involved in planning war against Bharat. Anyone found involved in activities against the unity and integrity of the nation will be dealt with ruthlessly.”

Gujjar is the 57th person to be designated a terrorist.

MHA notification said that he has been involved in creating new terror modules by recruitment and radicalisation by various means including social media and other online encrypted communication applications.

The UAPA, 1967 as amended in August 2019 empowered MHA to designate individuals as terrorists.

Also read: Here is the full list of individuals designated as terrorist

Earlier, on January 1, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared Canada-based Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar an “individual terrorist” under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Brar is alleged to be the mastermind behind the killing of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

An MHA notification said that Brar (29), a resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib City in Punjab and presently residing in Brampton, Canada is associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a listed terrorist organisation.