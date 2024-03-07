GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Money laundering case | ED raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki's premises in Kanpur

The premises of the incarcerated four-time MLA from Sisamau and others are being raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, the Enforcement Directorate sources said

March 07, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
Enforcement Directorate (ED) logo.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) logo. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 7 raided premises linked to Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and some of his family members in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The premises of the incarcerated four-time MLA from Sisamau and others are being raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, the Enforcement Directorate sources said.

Solanki (44) has been lodged in the Maharajganj prison since December 2022 in connection with several criminal cases.

The MLA and his brother Rizwan were arrested for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to grab her plot. They had surrendered before police.

Later, police slapped the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against them and three others.

