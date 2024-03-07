GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-DU professor Saibaba released from Nagpur jail after acquittal in Maoist links case

‘I will have to first take medical treatment, and then only I will able to speak,’ said Mr. Saibaba after coming out of jail.

March 07, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - Nagpur

PTI
Former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba is seen with his wife Vasantha Kumari outside the Nagpur Central Jail. File photo

Former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba is seen with his wife Vasantha Kumari outside the Nagpur Central Jail. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba was released from the Nagpur Central Jail on Thursday, March 7, 2024, two days after the Bombay High Court acquitted him in an alleged Maoist links case.

Mr. Saibaba was lodged in the jail here since 2017 after his conviction by a trial court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Before that, he was in prison from 2014 to 2016 and was subsequently granted bail.

"My health is very bad. I can't talk. I will have to first take medical treatment, and then only I will able to speak," Mr. Saibaba, who has been wheelchair-bound, told reporters after coming out of the jail.

Free of guilt: On the exoneration of former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba and five others  

A family member was waiting for him outside the jail.

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, March 6 set aside the life sentence of Saibaba in the alleged Maoist links case, noting that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

The High Court overturned Saibaba's sentence, terming the sanction for prosecution granted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as "null and void."

The court said the sanction given under UAPA by the state authority was without application of mind and the report submitted by the independent authority recommending invocation of UAPA provisions in the case was "cryptic and a laconic half page communication".

The Bench also noted that seizure of some pamphlets and electronic data from the accused merely demonstrated that they were sympathisers of the Maoist philosophy.In March 2017, a sessions court in Gadchiroli convicted Saibaba and five others, including a journalist and a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, for alleged Maoist links and for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.

Related Topics

justice and rights / laws / national security / prison / parties and movements

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.