July 20, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

Two arrested in Manipur sexual assault case as Supreme Court steps in

The Manipur Police arrested the second person in connection with the May 4 incident of abusing, stripping and parading two Kuki women. The two women were alleged to have been sexually assaulted by the mob comprising the majority community. Earlier in the day, one of the main accused was arrested.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud summoned both Attorney General and Solicitor General, the two topmost law officers of the government in the country, on July 20 to convey that the court is “deeply disturbed” by the visuals of sexual violence in Manipur. The Chief Justice, speaking for the court, gave the Centre and Manipur government an ultimatum to either bring the perpetrators to book or step aside for the judiciary to take action.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his “anguish and anger” over the incident and vowed that the guilty would not be spared and that the law will act with its “full might”. He was making his customary remarks at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The government has also asked Twitter and other social media platforms to take down the video of the violence, since the matter is being probed.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day; govt assures discussion on Manipur

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on July 20 amid noisy protests by Opposition members over the situation in Manipur. Opposition members shouted slogans such as “Manipur Manipur” and “Manipur is burning”. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the government has already made it clear that it was open to a discussion on Manipur in both Houses of Parliament. In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said he has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue since morning but has not been allowed despite giving notice in advance.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan granted bail in wrestlers sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on July 20 granted regular bail to outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the women wrestlers sexual harassment case. The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed the accused not to leave the country without its prior permission and not offer any inducement to witnesses in the case.

Raigad landslide | Rescue operations called off for the day; NDRF confirms 16 deaths

As many as 16 dead bodies have been recovered and 21 people were rescued after the landslide occurred at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, the NDRF said. “Due to heavy rainfall and the threat of further landslide in the dark, the rescue operation has been called off with consultation of local administration and will resume tomorrow morning. The final figure for today is 16 dead bodies recovered and 21 people rescued,” the NDRF said.

Ahmedabad court rejects Teesta Setalvad’s discharge plea in 2002 riots evidence fabrication case

A sessions court in Ahmedabad, on July 20, rejected activist Teesta Setalvad’s discharge plea in a case pertaining to fabrication of evidence related to the post-Godhra riots. She was arrested along with former IPS officers R.B. Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt in the case. Additional sessions judge A R Patel rejected Ms. Setalvad’s plea. The Gujarat government had opposed her application saying that she abused the trust of the riots victims and implicated innocent persons.

Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstitutes Rajya Sabha panel of vice-chairpersons; half of them women

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 20 reconstituted the panel of vice-chairpersons of Parliament’s Upper House with half of them being women. “The House members are informed that the panel of vice-chairpersons has been reconstituted with effect from July 17, 2023,” he said. Among the Rajya Sabha members who are the new vice-chairpersons are P. T. Usha, S. Phangnon Konyak, Fauzia Khan, Sulata Deo, V. Vijaysai Reddy, Ghanshyam Tiwari, L. Hanumanthaiah and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

Supreme Court refers Delhi ordinance case to Constitution Bench

The Supreme Court on July 20 referred the Delhi Government’s challenge against a Central ordinance — which effectively returns power over the civil services in the national capital to the Lieutenant Governor — to a Constitution Bench. The reference to a Constitution Bench coincided with the opening of the monsoon session of the Parliament. On July 17, the Centre had urged the court to hold its hand, as the ordinance — National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 — would be introduced in the Parliament during the monsoon session.

ISRO successfully tests Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully tested the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System at ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, on July 19. This test involved five liquid apogee motor engines with a thrust of 440 N, and 16 reaction control system thrusters with a thrust of 100 N.

Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours; IMD predicts heavy to very heavy downpour in city and suburbs

Mumbai received an average 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs along with strong winds over the next one day. After a heavy downpour on Wednesday which caused water-logging in many low-lying areas and affected local train services, the rain intensity reduced early morning on July 20 and there were no showers in some parts of the city.

Chargesheet filed against Arunachal man accused of raping, molesting 21 schoolchildren

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh police has filed a charge sheet against a former hostel warden of a government-run residential school accused of raping and sexually harassing 21 children, including six boys. Rohit Rajbir Singh, the Superintendent of Police of SIT said Yumken Bagra was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code read with four sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

At least 21 injured in third night of Russian air attacks against southern Ukraine

A third night of Russian air attacks pounded Ukraine’s southern cities, including the port of Odesa, and wounded at least 21 people, Ukrainian officials said on July 20. At least 19 people were injured overnight in Mykolaiv, a southern city close to the Black Sea, the region’s Governor Vitalii Kim said in a statement on Telegram. Russia’s attacks on southern Ukraine have become more intense this week, after President Vladimir Putin pulled Russia out of a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain to countries facing the threat of hunger.

We can’t decouple from China: German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck

Germany does not support “decoupling” from China and only wants to “diversify and derisk”, said the German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Dr. Robert Habeck here on July 20. Speaking to the media on the sideline of the Indo-German Business Forum, the visiting German leader said negotiation for India-E.U. free trade agreement is “complicated” as both side is bringing differing expectations to the negotiating table.

Kohli is real inspiration for so many players: Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid hailed Virat Kohli as an inspiration for many cricketers due to his enormous achievements and work ethic, reflecting on the legacy of the superstar batter who is set for his landmark 500th international match here. Kohli will join Sachin Tendulkar, Dravid himself and MS Dhoni as the fourth Indian to play 500 international matches in the second and final Test against the West Indies, beginning at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on July 20.