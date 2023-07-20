Ahmedabad court rejects Teesta Setalvad’s discharge plea in 2002 riots evidence fabrication case

July 20, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

A sessions court in Ahmedabad, on July 20, rejected activist Teesta Setalvad’s discharge plea in a case pertaining to fabrication of evidence related to the post-Godhra riots. She was arrested along with former IPS officers R.B. Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt in the case.

Additional sessions judge A R Patel rejected Ms. Setalvad’s plea. The Gujarat government had opposed her application saying that she abused the trust of the riots victims and implicated innocent persons.

On July 19, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Ms. Setalvad, setting aside Gujarat High Court’s order on July 1, directing her to surrender immediately. The Supreme Court said Ms. Setalvad would continue on bail in accordance with its order on September 2, 2022.

(With PTI inputs)