Manipur violence updates | Spoke to Manipur CM, assured of strict action: Smriti Irani on video of two women paraded naked

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament that begins Thursday, several opposition MPs have given notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussions on the situation in Manipur arising from a fresh controversy as a video of two women being paraded naked surfaced and was widely circulated. -ANI
- July 20, 2023 09:47Parliament Monsoon Session: MPs from several Opposition parties move notices seeking discussion on Manipur issue
- July 20, 2023 09:28Spoke to Manipur CM, assured of strict action: Smriti Irani on video of two women paraded naked
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said that she has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh over the May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in the State.
She termed the incident “condemnable and downright inhuman”.
In a tweet on Thursday night, the Union Minister said, “The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.” Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.
- July 20, 2023 09:27When will Modi government stop acting like all is well, when will CM be replaced: Congress on Manipur video
The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre after a May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in Manipur surfaced and asked when will the Narendra Modi government stop acting like “all is well”.
The party also sought to know when will Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh be replaced. -PTI
