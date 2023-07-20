HamberMenu
Live

Manipur violence updates | Spoke to Manipur CM, assured of strict action: Smriti Irani on video of two women paraded naked

The State government imposed an indefinite curfew in the five valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal districts on Wednesday after a protest march was planned by women’s group.

July 20, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Imphal: Unidentified miscreants torch two houses belonging to a particular community to retaliate the killing of nine civilians by Kuki militants, in Manipur, Thursday, Jun 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_15_2023_000156B)

Imphal: Unidentified miscreants torch two houses belonging to a particular community to retaliate the killing of nine civilians by Kuki militants, in Manipur, Thursday, Jun 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_15_2023_000156B) | Photo Credit: -

More than two months after three women were stripped and paraded by a mob in violence-hit Manipur, police said they have registered a case of gang-rape and abduction, and would soon make arrests. It is among the first cases of sexual violence to be reported and which is being followed up with police action after the clashes in the State started on May 3.

A video clip of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said in a statement that the ordeal suffered by the women is amplified by the perpetrators’ decision to share the video on social media revealing the identity of the victims. Two of the women are seen in the clip.

The Kuki-Zo tribals are planning to raise this issue as well during a proposed protest march in Churchandpur on Thursday.

The State government imposed an indefinite curfew in the five valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal districts on Wednesday after a protest march was planned by women’s group.

Manipur state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far. Internet services have also been suspended since May 3 in the state.

Here are the updates:

  • July 20, 2023 09:47
    Parliament Monsoon Session: MPs from several Opposition parties move notices seeking discussion on Manipur issue

    Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament that begins Thursday, several opposition MPs have given notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussions on the situation in Manipur arising from a fresh controversy as a video of two women being paraded naked surfaced and was widely circulated. -ANI

  • July 20, 2023 09:28
    Spoke to Manipur CM, assured of strict action: Smriti Irani on video of two women paraded naked

    Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said that she has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh over the May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in the State.

    She termed the incident “condemnable and downright inhuman”.

    In a tweet on Thursday night, the Union Minister said, “The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.” Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

  • July 20, 2023 09:27
    When will Modi government stop acting like all is well, when will CM be replaced: Congress on Manipur video

    The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre after a May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in Manipur surfaced and asked when will the Narendra Modi government stop acting like “all is well”.

    The party also sought to know when will Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh be replaced. -PTI

