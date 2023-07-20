HamberMenu
Live

Raigad landslide live updates | Fire officer dies on way to landslide spot in Raigad

More than 15 have been feared dead in the Raigad landslide in Maharashtra, rescue operations going on a war footing, and inclement weather creating problems for air rescue operations, says CM Eknath Shinde

July 20, 2023 10:10 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
NDRF carries out rescue operations after a landslide in Irshalwadi village in Raigad District.

NDRF carries out rescue operations after a landslide in Irshalwadi village in Raigad District. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At least 15 people have been feared dead in the landslide that occurred in Raigad on July 19 night. According to officials, the landslide occurred around 11 p.m. at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil.

Sources say that more than 70 persons have been successfully rescued.

“About 15-20 were feared dead in Raigad landslide. The rescue operations are going on a war footing, inclement weather creating problems for air rescue operations,” Mr. Shinde who rushed to the village.

NDRF teams have rushed to the site amid reports of at least 100 persons feared to be trapped, the official said.

Over 20 persons injured in the landslide have been admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai, the official said.

Here are the latest updates:

  • July 20, 2023 10:37
    Seven bodies recovered, and around 80 persons identified: Deputy CM Fadnavis

    Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis speaking on the incident, “Till now, seven bodies have been recovered. Around 80 persons have been identified as being safe. Just how many are trapped in the debris cannot be said for sure. All rescue operations have to be carried out manually owing to the bad weather conditions. Heavy machines cannot reach the spot. CM Eknath Shinde himself is managing rescue operations there.”

    Vulnerability spots are continuously changing, as are weather patterns. Hence, it is difficult for the administration to predict when disaster strikes, Mr. Fadnavis said.

  • July 20, 2023 10:16
    Palghar district admin keeps NDRF on standby amid heavy rainfall

    Amid the rainfall situation in Maharashtra’s Palghar the district administration instructed 23 members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to be prepared to deal with torrential rains, said officials on Thursday.

    As per District Magistrate Office Palghar, the district administration in Palghar, Maharashtra, gave 23 NDRF members instructions to be ready amid persistent downpours. -ANI

  • July 20, 2023 10:08
    Two helicopters have been kept in readiness but inclement weather is preventing take-off: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

    Deputy CM Ajit Pawar speaking on the landslide, said, “The incident occurred around 11 p.m. last night in Khalapur taluk. As per information, Irshalwadi is a hamlet with 228 people and 48 families. Till now, there are five confirmed casualties. There is no accessible road to the village. An NDRF team of 60 persons has reached there, but they, too, are facing enormous problems. Two helicopters have been kept in readiness but inclement weather is preventing take-off.”

  • July 20, 2023 10:06
    NDRF carries out rescue operations after landslide in Irshalwadi village in Raigad D

    ba20f45d-8ca0-458c-a532-26ac1b8b2bd5.jpg

  • July 20, 2023 10:04
    Fire officer dies on way to landslide spot in Raigad

    A fire officer from the Navi Mumbai civic body died due to a heart attack while he was on his way to join the rescue operations at the site of a landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, an official said on Thursday. -PTI

