Raigad landslide live updates | Fire officer dies on way to landslide spot in Raigad

More than 15 have been feared dead in the Raigad landslide in Maharashtra, rescue operations going on a war footing, and inclement weather creating problems for air rescue operations, says CM Eknath Shinde

July 20, 2023 10:10 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

At least 15 people have been feared dead in the landslide that occurred in Raigad on July 19 night. According to officials, the landslide occurred around 11 p.m. at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil.

Sources say that more than 70 persons have been successfully rescued.

“About 15-20 were feared dead in Raigad landslide. The rescue operations are going on a war footing, inclement weather creating problems for air rescue operations,” Mr. Shinde who rushed to the village.

NDRF teams have rushed to the site amid reports of at least 100 persons feared to be trapped, the official said.

Over 20 persons injured in the landslide have been admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai, the official said.

