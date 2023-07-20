Raigad landslide live updates | Fire officer dies on way to landslide spot in Raigad

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis speaking on the incident, “Till now, seven bodies have been recovered. Around 80 persons have been identified as being safe. Just how many are trapped in the debris cannot be said for sure. All rescue operations have to be carried out manually owing to the bad weather conditions. Heavy machines cannot reach the spot. CM Eknath Shinde himself is managing rescue operations there.”
Vulnerability spots are continuously changing, as are weather patterns. Hence, it is difficult for the administration to predict when disaster strikes, Mr. Fadnavis said.
COMMents
SHARE