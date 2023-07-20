Parliament Monsoon session updates | 31 bills to be taken up; Manipur situation, Delhi ordinance set to dominate proceedings

The session begins close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

July 20, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:52 am IST

The situation in Manipur and the Delhi services ordinance are set to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament starting today with the Opposition gearing up to raise these issues to corner the government.

The Opposition has been raking up the issue of Manipur violence. The northeastern state is witnessing ethnic violence since May 3 that has claimed over 160 lives. The other key issue which is likely to trigger a face-off between the government and the opposition is the Delhi services ordinance which will come up as a bill in the session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there are 32 legislative items for the session. Sources said Mr. Joshi had earlier in a meeting of the business advisory committee called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted that the government was willing to discuss the violence in Manipur.

On the other hand, the leaders of opposition alliance INDIA are to chalk out a joint strategy for the Monsoon session. Sources said the meeting will be held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with accredited media on the first day of the Monsoon Session at 10:15 a.m. between BG-4 and BG-5 of Parliament House.

For the session, which concludes on August 11, the government has lined up 31 bills, including a draft legislation to check film piracy, introduce age-based categories for censor certification and to set up the National Research Foundation along with bills on personal data protection, the one to amend forest conservation laws, seeking changes in the list of Scheduled Tribes for Jammu and Kashmir and many others.

Here are the updates: