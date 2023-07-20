HamberMenu
Manipur sexual assault | Using women as instruments of violence is unacceptable, says CJI

CJI Chandrachu said it will give Centre a little time to act or will itself step in, and listed the suo motu case on July 28.

July 20, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Justice of India Chief (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud. File photo

Chief Justice of India Chief (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice of India Chief (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday, July 20, 2023 summoned Attorney General of India and Solicitor General of India and told them that the sexual assault and violence on women in Manipur seen in a video circulating on social media is gross violation of human rights in a constitutional democracy.

Terming the incident “simply unacceptable”, a Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud directed the Centre and the State government to take immediate steps and apprise the apex court on what action has been taken.

“Using women as instruments of violence is totally unacceptable,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

Click here for live updates

The CJI further told the AG and the SG in open court that the video may not be a recent one, but that does not matter. “The court is deeply disturbed. Across history and across the world, women are used as instruments of violence in strife ridden parts. What action have you taken?” CJI, speaking for the top court, asked the government

The CJI then sought to know the government’s action in bringing the perpetrators before law and steps to prevent such incidents in future.

“We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground,” the Bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.

The CJI then listed the suo motu case for further hearing on July 28.

