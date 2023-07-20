HamberMenu
Delhi court reserves order on regular bail application of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan

The judge reserved order after hearing arguments from counsel appearing for the accused and the prosecution, as well as the complainants

July 20, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaves from his residence at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on July 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on July 20 reserved for later in the day the order on regular bail application of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the women wrestlers sexual harassment case.

Also read: Delhi court grants interim bail to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinod Tomar in sexual harassment case by wrestlers

The judge reserved order after hearing arguments from counsel appearing for the accused and the prosecution, as well as the complainants.

“Will pass order at 4 p.m.," the judge said.

