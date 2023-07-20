Delhi court reserves order on regular bail application of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan

July 20, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on July 20 reserved for later in the day the order on regular bail application of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the women wrestlers sexual harassment case.

The judge reserved order after hearing arguments from counsel appearing for the accused and the prosecution, as well as the complainants.

“Will pass order at 4 p.m.," the judge said.