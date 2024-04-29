April 29, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

JD(S) to suspend Prajwal Revanna facing probe over alleged sexual harrasment of women: Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on April 29 said the party has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna, his nephew and Hassan MP who is a Lok Sabha poll candidate in the current elections, over allegations of his sexual abuse of several women. The former CM also sought to distance JD(S)‘s alliance partner BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the case, amid attacks by the ruling Congress seeking their response on the issue.

Supreme Court to continue hearing tomorrow Delhi CM’s plea against ED arrest

The Supreme Court will continue hearing tomorrow Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta on April 29 heard extensive arguments from senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenging the “illegal arrest” of the AAP supremo. He pointed out that incriminating statements given by approvers have not been corroborated.

Delhi High Court dismisses plea for 6 years ban on PM Modi from election

The Delhi High Court on April 29 dismissed a petition seeking to order the Election Commission of India (ECI) to act against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by allegedly seeking votes for the upcoming Lok Sabha election “in the name of god and place of worship”. Justice Sachin Datta said the present petition filed by Mr Anand S. Jondhale, an advocate, is “thoroughly misconceived for multiple reasons”. The judge said the poll panel is presently seized of a complaint filed by Mr Jondhale against Mr Modi.

Indore Lok Sabha seat Congress nominee Akshay Bam withdraws candidature

Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam has withdrawn his nomination from the poll race on April 29. An official at the State Election Commission confirmed that Mr. Bam has withdrawn his candidature. Mr. Patwari, as per a video that surfaced online, went to the Returning Officer’s office with BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola and withdrew his candidature. Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X said Mr. Bam was welcome to join the BJP.

Amit Shah’s doctored video case | Delhi police asks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to join probe

Delhi Police has asked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to join the probe on May 1 in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s doctored video being circulated on social media, official sources said on April 29. According to sources, the police served notices to five people, including Mr. Reddy, who posted the video on X. Mr. Reddy, who is also the Telangana Congress chief, has been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X, according to sources. Mr. Reddy said he would not be scared by the notices from Delhi Police on the case. He said it was the turn of Delhi Police to target the political opponents after the ED, CBI and Income Tax.

Rivals unable to take us on directly now spreading fake videos, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 said political rivals who are unable to take on the BJP-led government are now misusing technology to spread fake videos on social media. At an election rally in Karad of western Maharashtra’s Satara district, Mr. Modi raised concerns about the misuse of social media and technology. Mr. Modi spoke of the emergence of fake videos in created using artificial intelligence, and asked people to remain vigilant and report any instances of fake videos to the authorities.

Supreme Court notice on plea to allow people who have left Islam to inherit under secular rather than sharia law

The Supreme Court on April 29 sought the Union Government’s response to a petition filed by a Kerala-based woman, who said she, though born a Muslim, is now a non-believer, and should be governed by the secular statutes rather than the Sharia law. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, said P.M. Safiya, a resident of Alapuzha district and represented by advocte Prashant Padmanabhan, has raised an “important issue”. The court issued formal notices to the Union Government and the State of Kerala. The case was posted for detailed hearing in July.

Hemant Soren bail plea | Supreme Court issues notice to the ED; to consider his plea next week

The Supreme Court on April 29 issued a notice to the Directorate of Enforcement on former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea for interim bail. A Bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, posted the case for the week commencing on May 6. Meanwhile, the Bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, gave the Jharkhand High Court liberty to pronounce judgment on Mr. Soren’s petition challenging his arrest by the ED in January.

Sandeshkhali case | Why has the State of West Bengal come against CBI probe, Supreme Court asks West Bengal

The Supreme Court on April 29 wondered why the State of West Bengal has come to the Supreme Court objecting to the CBI probe into allegations of sexual assault and forcible land grabbing from Sandeshkhali by suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. “Why should the State come here in this case?” Justice B.R. Gavai asked the West Bengal government, represented by senior advocates A.M. Singhvi and Jaideep Gupta.

Congress names four more candidates for Punjab, fields Amarinder Singh Brar from Ludhiana

The Congress on April 29 announced four more Lok Sabha candidates from Punjab, fielding PCC chief Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) from Ludhiana and party general secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur. The party has fielded former MP Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib and Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib, replacing sitting MP Jasbir Singh Gill. Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari has been shifted to Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency while Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has joined the BJP.

74% turnout in Arunachal Pradesh repolling

An estimated 74% voter turnout was recorded in the repolling at eight polling stations across four Assembly constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh conducted on Wednesday amid elaborate security arrangements, an election official said. The poll percentage, however, is likely to go up as hundreds of voters stood in queues to exercise their franchise even after the scheduled time for voting was over.

Lok Sabha polls | Kerala registers 71.27% turnout, show updated figures

The voter turnout in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala was updated to 71.27% on April 29. Of the total 2,77,49,158 voters in Kerala, 1,97,77,478 exercised their franchise. In all, 1,03,02,238 women, 94,75,090 men and 150 transgender voters cast their votes on April 26, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO – Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said.

Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on April 29 morning, police said. The gunfight took place in a forest under Kistaram police station area when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action were out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said.

Biden and Netanyahu speak as pressure’s on Israel over planned Rafah invasion and cease-fire talks

The White House on April 28 said U.S. President Joe Biden had again spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as pressure builds on Israel and Hamas to reach a deal that would free some Israeli hostages and bring a cease-fire in the nearly seven-month-long war in Gaza. The White House said that Mr. Biden reiterated his “clear position” as Israel plans to invade Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah despite global concern for more than 1 million Palestinians sheltering there. The U.S. opposes the invasion on humanitarian grounds, straining relations between the allies. Israel is among the countries U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit as he returns to the Middle East on April 29..

Israel concerned about possible ICC arrest warrants as pressure mounts over war in Gaza

Israeli officials on April 29 appeared to be increasingly concerned that the International Criminal Court may issue arrest warrants against the country’s leaders, as international pressure mounts over its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight and into Monday killed at least 22 people, including six women and five children, one of whom was just 5 days old, according to hospital records and an Associated Press reporter.

Humza Yousaf resigns as Scottish First Minister following days of political drama

Scotland’s First Minister, Hamza Yousaf, said he will resign as First Minister and from the leadership of the Scottish National Party following days of political drama that unfolded after he ended the ‘Bute House’ power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens. Mr Yousaf said he would continue in the role of First Minister until a replacement was found. Policy differences between the Greens and the SNP reached breaking point with the SNP backtracking on climate-related commitments earlier in April. Mr Yousaf decided to be the first to pull the plug on the relationship on April 25, as the Greens proposed an internal party vote on whether to stay in the power-sharing agreement.

Ravindra, Henry first-timers in Williamson-led New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup

Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand in the T20 World Cup for the fourth time while opener Devon Conway, recovering from a thumb injury, has also been named in the 15-man provisional squad for the ICC event in USA and Caribbean in June. The squad led by Williamson was named on Monday at the ANZ Centre here. Conway was ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a thumb injury he suffered in February.

Thomas Cup | India seals quarterfinal berth with 5-0 win over England

Defending champions India sailed to the knockout stage of the Thomas Cup with a 5-0 rout of England in a Group C contest in Chengdu on April 29. India, who defeated Thailand 4-1 in their opening tie, notched up a second consecutive win to qualify for the quarterfinals. HS Prannoy returned to winning ways, defeating Harry Huang 21-15 21-15 to give India a 1-0 lead.