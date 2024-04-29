GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hemant Soren bail plea | SC issues notice to the ED; to consider his plea next week

Hemant Soren moved the Supreme Court on April 24 saying the high court was not pronouncing its verdict on his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

April 29, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31, 2024, in connection to a money laundering case. File

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31, 2024, in connection to a money laundering case. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea for interim bail.

The Bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, gave the Jharkhand High Court liberty to pronounce judgment on Mr. Soren’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31. It posted the case for the week commencing on May 6.

Hemant Soren approaches SC, says HC not pronouncing verdict on his plea against arrest

Mr. Soren moved the Supreme Court on April 24 saying the high court was not pronouncing its verdict on his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Soren, told the Bench that the HC had reserved its verdict on February 28 on his plea but still no decision has been delivered.

Injustice done to Hemant; JMM-led alliance to win all 14 seats in Jharkhand: CM Champai Soren

Mr. Soren was arrested on January 31 after he resigned as Jharkhand’s chief minister. He was arrested after being grilled by the ED for seven hours in the case.

The ED is probing the alleged “huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by manipulation of official records by showing dummy sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged/bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores’‘.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Related Topics

investigation / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.