April 29, 2024 08:05 am | Updated 04:51 pm IST

The Supreme Court will continue hearing tomorrow Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta today heard extensive arguments from senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenging the “illegal arrest” of the AAP supremo. He asserted that incriminating statements given by approvers have not been corroborated – a violation of a cardinal principle of criminal law.

“The power to arrest is not an obligation to arrest. Where are the reasons, the material to entertain a reasonable belief of my guilt?”, the senior counsel contended. He added that there is an enhanced standard for arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Responding to a query from the Bench as to why repeated summons by the ED were ignored by the Chief Minister, Mr. Singhvi asserted that evasion of summons cannot be a ground for arrest.

On the other hand, the ED in its affidavit filed before the top Court argued that arresting politicians who are “criminals” is not a blow against free and fair elections.

“Treating a politician differently from an ordinary criminal in a matter of arrest would amount to arbitrary and irrational exercise of power of arrest which would violate the principle of equality enshrined under Article 14 of the Constitution,” the agency reasoned.

In a massive blow to the Chief Minister, the Delhi High Court on April 9 said there was nothing illegal about his arrest by the ED. Justice Swarna Kanta recorded a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections.

Mr. Kejriwal is currently lodged in the Tihar jail in the national capital after a Delhi court on April 23 extended his judicial custody till May 7.