GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Indore Lok Sabha seat Congress nominee Akshay Bam withdraws candidature

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X said Mr. Bam was welcome to join the BJP

April 29, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - Indore

The Hindu Bureau
Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya with Akshay Bam.

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya with Akshay Bam. | Photo Credit: X@KailashOnline

Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam has withdrawn his nomination from the poll race on April 29.

An official at the State Election Commission confirmed that Mr. Bam has withdrawn his candidature.

Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates- April 29

Mr. Patwari, as per a video that surfaced online, went to the Returning Officer’s office with BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola and withdrew his candidature.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X said Mr. Bam was welcome to join the BJP.

"Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore Akshay Kanti Bam is welcome in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state president VD Sharma," he said in the post.

Mr. Bam and Mr. Mendola are also seen in the picture and the former is expected to officially join the BJP soon. 

The Congress had fielded Mr. Bam against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13.

(with inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.