GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The gunfight took place in a forest under Kistaram police station area.

April 29, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - Raipur

PTI
Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district, of Chhattisgarh. File photo

Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district, of Chhattisgarh. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, April 2024 morning, police said.

The gunfight took place in a forest under Kistaram police station area when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA- an elite unit of CRPF) were out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said.

At the cradle of Naxal movement, there are no red flags, Left candidates for Lok Sabha polls

The exchange of fire took place between Naxalites and the DRG team in the forest, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

After the gunfight stopped, the body of a Naxalite and a weapon were recovered from the spot, the SP said, adding that search operation was still underway in the area.

With this incident, 81 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters in Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Sukma, according to police.

On April 16, 29 Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the region's Kanker district.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / armed conflict / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.