Telangana CM Revanth reacts to notices from Delhi Police, says no one is scared

April 29, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Declaring that he would not be scared by the notices from Delhi Police on a case related to the ‘doctored’ video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said it was the turn of Delhi Police to target the political opponents after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (it)

Mr. Reddy, who was addressing a Congress public meeting in Sedan in Karnataka when the notices were served on him at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, the headquarters of the Telangana Congress, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using Delhi police to win elections.

“No one will be scared here. We will reply to it. In the coming elections, we will defeat Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in Telangana and Karnataka because Rahul Gandhi took up padayatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy. He exuded confidence that Congress will form Government in Centre and Maharashtra too.

Response from the CMO

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the Chief Minister was in Karnataka in an election campaign and they would not be able to comment on whether he would appear for investigation on May 1 as sought by the Delhi Police. “We will respond once the Chief Minister returns,” the source said.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders condemned the notices to the CM and said this intimidation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will not be tolerated by the Telangana people. They described the notices as an assault on Telangana people.