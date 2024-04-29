GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Telangana CM Revanth reacts to notices from Delhi Police, says no one is scared

April 29, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reacts to notices from Delhi Police.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reacts to notices from Delhi Police. | Photo Credit: PTI

Declaring that he would not be scared by the notices from Delhi Police on a case related to the ‘doctored’ video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said it was the turn of Delhi Police to target the political opponents after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (it)

Mr. Reddy, who was addressing a Congress public meeting in Sedan in Karnataka when the notices were served on him at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, the headquarters of the Telangana Congress, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using Delhi police to win elections.

“No one will be scared here. We will reply to it. In the coming elections, we will defeat Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in Telangana and Karnataka because Rahul Gandhi took up padayatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy. He exuded confidence that Congress will form Government in Centre and Maharashtra too.

Response from the CMO

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the Chief Minister was in Karnataka in an election campaign and they would not be able to comment on whether he would appear for investigation on May 1 as sought by the Delhi Police. “We will respond once the Chief Minister returns,” the source said.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders condemned the notices to the CM and said this intimidation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will not be tolerated by the Telangana people. They described the notices as an assault on Telangana people.

Related Topics

Telangana / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.