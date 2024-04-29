GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sandeshkhali case: Why has the State of West Bengal come against CBI probe, SC asks West Bengal

April 29, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
A bomb squad team of the National Security Guard arrive after CBI recovered weapons in a case related to the violence against ED officials, at Agarhati village in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

A bomb squad team of the National Security Guard arrive after CBI recovered weapons in a case related to the violence against ED officials, at Agarhati village in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday, April 29, 2024 wondered why the State of West Bengal has come to the Supreme Court objecting to the CBI probe into allegations of sexual assault and forcible land grabbing from Sandeshkhali by suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

“Why should the State come here in this case?” Justice B.R. Gavai asked the West Bengal government, represented by senior advocates A.M. Singhvi and Jaideep Gupta.

Sandeshkhali violence: Fire and smoke in a West Bengal village

Mr. Gupta said there were remarks made by the Calcutta High Court against the State.

Sandeshkhali arms recovery | Will Mamata Banerjee win polls by threatening people, asks Nadda

“So you go and get that expunged in the High Court… why come here?” Justice Sandeep Mehta asked.

The court adjourned the case to July. The State government had asked for an adjournment of two weeks, saying a “very important piece information” had to be got in the case.

Storm of Sandeshkhali will rage across Bengal: PM Modi

“The atmosphere will be more conducive in July,” Justice Gavai said.

Mr. Gupta said the “long phases of elections” was trying. “There are seven phases in West Bengal,” Mr. Gupta said.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / West Bengal / justice and rights / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.