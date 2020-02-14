Top news of the day: Supreme Court rap forces telecom department to order telcos to clear AGR dues, memorial for slain CRPF jawans inaugurated in Pulwama, and more

The Department of Telecom withdrew its order stating that no coercive action should be taken against telecom companies for failing to comply with the Supreme Court order to pay Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues with immediate effect. This follows the Supreme Court taking a stern view of the DoT’s failure to collect AGR dues as per its October 24, 2019 order. While withdrawing the order with immediate effect, the new order also directs that “immediate necessary action” is taken to comply with the October last order that had directed telcos to pay their dues within three months or by January 24.

Senior officials of all the wings of the security forces pay tributes. | Modi pays tribute | Rahul questions govt | Pulwama terror attack: Even after a year, NIA unable to trace source of explosives

The State Women’s Commission has ordered an inquiry and a team has been formed by the Kutch University to probe the incident.

Though he was granted bail in the case four days ago by a CJM court, Dr. Khan has been languishing in the Mathura jail. His family says the jail authorities did not give them any reason for withholding his release despite the court sending a special reminder to them to expedite his release after they approached the CJM court, Aligarh.

The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the COVID-19 on the ship. | China says 1,716 health workers infected by coronavirus | COVID-19 death toll in China nears 1,500 | Tibet’s Nyingchi discourages tourists from visiting the remote region | Japan vows to step up efforts on coronavirus testing | All about the China coronavirus COVID-19

The former J&K Chief Minister’s sister says his life and liberty are at threat.

The Supreme Court on February 13 directed all political parties to upload the details of criminal cases against candidates on their websites and social media accounts, as well as publish the same in one local newspaper and one national newspaper within 48 hours of the candidates’ selection or two weeks before nominations are filed, whichever is earlier. The parties have to also submit compliance reports to the ECI within 72 hours of the selection of candidates.

When asked about him being elevated as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court and that the discussion had started in 2019, he said certain developments happened in between, which were not known to him, because of which he was left with an option either to shift to Odisha or resign, and that he was reluctant to move to Odisha because of the short tenure.

T.N. Advocate-General informs court that Speaker has issued notice.

The Arakan Army, which recruits from the mostly Buddhist majority, has been fighting for greater autonomy for the western region from the central government.

Chawla, extradited from the U.K., has challenged the trial court order saying that during the extradition, MHA had given assurance to the UK government that he will be kept in Tihar jail only to face trial.

The former New Zealand skipper believes Bumrah and Shami’s ability to swing the ball will work to India’s advantage during the Test series.