Kafeel released from Mathura jail on bail

Kafeel Khan, the paediatrician who first came into the spotlight as a whistle-blower in the case of deaths of several infants at the BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur, was released from Mathura jail on Tuesday after being granted bail by an Aligarh court. Dr. Khan was arrested on January 29 from Mumbai for making an inflammatory speech at Aligarh Muslim Unversity against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Karuna Singh granted him bail on a bond of ₹60,000 to ensure the offence was not repeated.
Mohd. Irfan Ghazi, Dr. Khan’s lawyer, told reporters, “We told the court that he was arrested by the police under political pressure.”
Dr. Khan was booked under Section 153A. The FIR said he made an attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony. He was shifted to Mathura jail for security reasons.
