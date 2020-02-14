"Is there no law left?": Supreme Court anguished over telcos' non-compliance with order to pay ₹1.47 lakh

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the managing directors and directors of telcos and other firms to explain why contempt action be not taken against them for non-compliance of its order to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of ₹1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications.

Taking strong note of the non-compliance of its order, a bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice M.R. Shah expressed anguish over the order passed by DoT’s desk officer staying the effect of its verdict in AGR matter.

On January 16, 2020, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Arun Mishra, on Thursday, dismissed petitions filed by telecom companies, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, for a review of its October 2019 judgment upholding the recovery of past dues amounting to ₹1.47 lakh crore from them. The recovery by the government was based on adjusted gross revenue of about ₹92,000 crore.

“We don’t know who is creating this nonsense. Is there no law left in country... It is better not to live in this country and rather leave the country,” the bench observed.

The top court said a desk officer is writing a letter to the Attorney General and other constitutional authorities saying they should not insist on payment of money by telcos and others and to ensure that no coercive action is taken against them.