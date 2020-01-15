Police team in U.K. for extradition hearing of bookie Sanjeev Chawla

A team of the Delhi police has gone to London to attend a court hearing on the extradition case of bookie Sanjeev Chawla, said a police officer on Tuesday.

Sanjeev was allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by the Delhi police in 2000, and involved South African cricket captain late Hansie Cronje.

The team comprises a Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officer and an Inspector-rank officer who is also the investigating officer in the case. They left for London on Tuesday night and will be back on January 20.

In March last year, UK’s Home Secretary had ordered the extradition of Sanjeev, but he moved a court against the order.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch was investigating the case and they had filed a 70-page chargesheet in 2013. Hansie and Sanjeev were named as accused in the report.

A police officer confirmed that the hearing in London would be the final one and any decision on extradition of Sanjeev would be binding. The officer added that the team would present a strong case against Sanjeev to ensure his extradition.

“Two officers are going to attend the court hearing and put forward the side of the Delhi police. If London’s court rejects Sanjeev’s appeal then they will immediately initiate procedure for his extradition,” the officer said. The Delhi police had filed the FIR in March 2000 after they intercepted a conversation between blacklisted bookie Sanjeev and Hansie. In the conversation, Hansie was striking a deal in return for losing matches against India.