China says 1,716 health workers infected by coronavirus

Community workers and medical staff conduct door-to-door search to inspect residents following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. | File   | Photo Credit: China Daily/Reuters

Chinese officials and hospitals have repeatedly noted a shortage of protective equipment

China National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin said on Friday that 1,716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus and six of them have died as of Tuesday.

Zeng, at a press conference about protecting medical workers, said the number of infected medical staff is increasing.

Chinese officials and hospitals have repeatedly noted a shortage of protective equipment, including face masks, as the disease took hold in Hubei and spread throughout the country.

