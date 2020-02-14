Who benefitted most from Pulwama attack, asks Rahul Gandhi

National

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked who in the BJP government had been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack last year and asked who benefitted the most from the attack and what is the outcome of the inquiry into it.

Mr. Gandhi asked who in the BJP government had been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack.

“Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?” he asked on Twitter.

On February 14 last year, Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber Adeel Ahmed Dar drove an explosive-laden car into a convoy of security forces, killing 40 personnel.

