Business Live: Oil prices steady but set for weekly gain on supply cut optimism

9:20

TECHNICALS: Spot gold may rise to $1,589

Spot gold may rise to $1,589 per ounce, as suggested by a retracement analysis.

The consolidation from the Jan. 8 high of $1,610.90 has been shaped into a triangle, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern, as it developed after an uptrend.

The pattern will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,589, the 14.6% retracement on the uptrend from $1,458.17 to $1,610.90. A bullish target at $1,630 will be established then.

A failure to break the resistance at $1,575 could trigger a drop to $1,553. A further drop will signal the reversal of the uptrend from the Aug. 16, 2018 low of $1,159.96.

This resistance is strengthened by another one at $1,580 on the hourly chart, which is the 14.6% projection level of a presumed wave C from $1,591.46. Reuters

9:10 AM

China reports 5,090 new coronavirus cases in mainland

China saw 5,090 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on Feb. 13, with 121 new deaths, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Hubei province, which is at the epicentre of the outbreak, earlier reported 4,823 new cases with 116 deaths. Reuters

9:05 AM

Sebi issues guidelines for portfolio managers

Markets watchdog Sebi on Thursday issued guidelines for portfolio managers and said they cannot charge upfront fee from clients.

Sebi (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2020, were notified on January 16.

In addition, certain changes to the regulatory framework for portfolio managers have been mandated.

“As provided in Regulation 22 (11) of the PMS Regulations, no upfront fees shall be charged by the portfolio managers, either directly or indirectly, to the clients,” Sebi said in a circular.

According to the regulator, brokerage at actuals should be charged to clients as expense.

“Operating expenses excluding brokerage, over and above the fees charged for Portfolio Management Service, shall not exceed 0.50 per cent per annum of the client’s average daily Assets under Management (AUM),” it added.

For redemption of client portfolio in the first three years of investment, an exit load charge ranging from 1-3 per cent would be charged.

After the three-year period, there would be no exit load.

Charges for all transactions in a financial year through self or associates would be capped at 20 per cent by value per associate per service. PTI

9:00 AM

Urgent need for more ambitious structural, financial sector reform measures in India: IMF

India urgently needs more ambitious structural and financial sector reform measures and a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy due to the rising debt levels while ensuring a more accommodative fiscal stance in the budget, the IMF has said.

Responding to a question on the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesperson Gerry Rice said the economic environment in India is weaker than what the organisation had forecast earlier.

“While the budget touches on ongoing sectoral efforts, there remains an urgent need for more ambitious structural and financial sector reform measures and a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy, anchored in tangible revenue and expenditure measures, especially given rising debt levels,” Rice told reporters. Read more

8:45 AM

Oil prices steady but set for weekly gain on supply cut optimism

Oil prices were steady on Friday but are set for their first weekly gain in six weeks on the assumption major producers will implement deeper output cuts to offset slowing demand in China, the world's second-largest crude user.

Brent crude futures fell 9 cents to $56.25 a barrel by 0234 GMT, after gaining 1% the previous session. Brent is 3.3% higher for the week, the first increase since the week of Jan. 10.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down by 1 cent to $51.41 a barrel. The contract rose 0.5% on Thursday and is now 2.2% higher for the week.

Crude prices have plunged about 20% from their 2020-peaks on Jan. 8 as oversupply concerns combined with worries about large fuel demand declines in China as the country's quarantine to fight a coronavirus outbreak has halted economic activity.

However, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allied producers, known as OPEC+, are considering cutting output by up to 2.3 million barrels per day in response to the demand slump.

But other analysts caution the demand impact is only limited to China so far.

“The spread of the coronavirus remains extremely fluid and while market sentiment is held at the mercy of each passing coronavirus headline, our baseline thesis remains that oil demand destruction remains largely a China story and has yet to spill over to impact global demand,” said Helima Croft, head of commodity strategy at Citadel Magnus. Reuters