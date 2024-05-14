Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar’s ‘Bhamashah’ and former Deputy Chief Minister, passes away at 72

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away in New Delhi on May 13 at the age of 72. He was suffering from cancer.

Mumbai’s Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: BMC issues notice to ad agency for immediate removal of three other hoardings

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to an advertisement agency on May 13 after the Ghatkopar billboard collapse incident, asking it to immediately remove the remaining three hoardings near the spot, officials said.

SC denies Soren’s plea for interim bail, but agrees to hear his challenge to arrest by the ED on May 17

The Supreme Court refused interim bail on May 13 for former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to campaign for the Lok Sabha election, but agreed to list his plea to quash his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a land scam.

UN-linked body defers NHRC-India accreditation for second year in a row

In a setback for India’s human rights record, the Geneva-based, United Nations-linked Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) deferred the accreditation of the National Human Rights Commission-India (NHRC) for the second year in a row.

Supreme Court to urgently hear plea on ‘delay’ in voter turnout data publication on May 17

The Supreme Court is scheduled to urgently hear on May 17 an application alleging inordinate delay in the publication of voter turnout data of the first two phases of polling in the Lok Sabha elections.

India, Iran sign 10-year contract for Chabahar port operation

Eight years after concluding the general framework of cooperation on the Chabahar port in Iran, India and Iran on Monday signed a 10-year contract for its operation.

West Bengal sees isolated violence, scuffle in fourth phase of Lok Sabha polling

Isolated incidents of violence and scuffle between supporters of political parties marred the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal on May 13. Despite the deployment of about 569 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in this phase, there were attacks on the convoy of a candidate, scuffle among supporters of political parties and allegations of attacks on polling agents.

Fates of 280 candidates contesting Lok Sabha, Assembly seats sealed in Odisha

The fates of 37 and 243 candidates contesting from four Lok Sabha and 28 State Assembly seats, respectively, in Odisha were sealed, with about 62.96% voter turnout recorded in the region comprising the four Lok Sabha constituencies, which is most affected by LWE, by 5 p.m. on May 13. All 28 Assembly constituencies lie in the jurisdiction of the four Lok Sabha constituencies — Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Berhampur.

Putin replaces Shoigu as Russia’s Defence Minister as he starts his fifth term

Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 12 replaced Sergei Shoigu as Defence Minister in a Cabinet shakeup that comes as he begins his fifth term in office.

IPL-17, GT vs KKR: Rain has the final say as KKR assures itself of a top two spot; GT gets eliminated

It was neither a dominating performance by the table-topper nor was it a consolation win for the home team in its last outing at its famed home-ground. Instead, it turned out to be a damp squib as Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders were forced to split points in the opening affair of the preliminary stage’s last week of the Indian Premier League.