Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sushil Modi, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, passes away at 72

In April, Sushil Modi had revealed that he was battling cancer and opted out of campaigning in the general elections

Updated - May 13, 2024 11:11 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 10:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi speaks during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi.

File photo of BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi speaks during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi passed away in Delhi AIIMS, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary confirmed on May 13 night.

Sushil Kumar Modi had earlier in April revealed that he was battling cancer and would not campaign in the general elections.

“I’m battling cancer for the last six months. Now, I think, time has come to let people know about this. I would be unable to campaign in Lok Sabha elections. I’ve informed PM everything. Always grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party,” Sushil Modi had written on X.

“Heartfelt tribute to former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji ...This is an irreparable loss for Bihar BJP,” wrote Mr. Choudhary in a post on X.

The leader, whose term as Rajya Sabha MP ended recently, was named as one of the BJP’s star campaigners in Bihar and as a member of its election manifesto committee. In February, when the BJP had announced names of party’s candidates from Bihar for the Rajya Sabha elections, Modi’s name was missing, surprising all.

Modi had been the face of the party in Bihar since long and was Deputy Chief Minister twice in NDA governments, holding the finance portfolio for a long time. He was close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and is said to have played an important role in Nitish Kumar’s latest comeback to the NDA in January.

Bihar / death / Bharatiya Janata Party

