Massive dust storm in Mumbai; seven injured as billboard falls in Ghatkopar

Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations

Updated - May 13, 2024 05:45 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 05:31 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The collapse of a massive hoarding in Ghatkopar, triggered by strong winds, trapped numerous individuals. Bandra Kurla Complex

The collapse of a massive hoarding in Ghatkopar, triggered by strong winds, trapped numerous individuals. Bandra Kurla Complex | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rains and gusty winds lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring metropolitan areas on May 13, disrupting Metro and local train services.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has issued a “nowcast warning” forecasting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 3-4 hours,” an official of IMD said.

Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overheard wire due to strong winds, a spokesperson from Metro Rail said. According to BMC officials, the collapse of a massive hoarding in Ghatkopar, triggered by strong winds, trapped numerous individuals who are yet to be rescued.

The incident of Patra shade (roofing sheet) collapsing was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 4.30 p.m. at Police Ground Petrol Pump, Eastern Express Highway, Pantnagar, Ghatkopar East. Officials from BMC said, “Due to patra shade falls, some people are likely to be trapped. A search and rescue operation is in process. Agencies such as MFB, police and 101 ambulance service are mobilised. Seven are reported to be injured so far and are taken to Rajawadi Hospital.”

Suburban services on Central Railway were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations got bent due to strong winds, an official said.

The suburban services on the Main Line have been suspended, the chief spokesperson of Central Railway said.

While the unseasonal showers brought some respite from the scorching heat, power outages were reported in Kalwa in Thane district and some other areas.

Apart from this, incidents of trees falling were also reported in some places.

Rains coupled with gusty winds were witnessed in the suburbs of Dadar, Kurla, Mahim, Ghatkopar, Mulund and Vikhroli, while parts of south Mumbai saw drizzles.

The satellite towns of Thane, Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar also received moderate showers with gusty winds.

(With TBH inputs)

