Mumbai’s Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: BMC issues notice to ad agency for immediate removal of three other hoardings

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to an advertisement agency on May 13 after the Ghatkopar billboard collapse incident, asking it to immediately remove the remaining three hoardings near the spot, officials said.

The notice has been issued to M/s Ego Media for installing the hoarding that collapsed on the petrol pump during the gusty winds on May 13 evening. According to police, 9 persons were killed and more than 70 were injured in the incident.

“The BMC has asked the ad agency to remove the remaining three hoardings immediately for not having valid permission,” an official said.

The Assistant Police Commissioner (Admin) had given permission for erecting the four hoardings on behalf of the Commissioner of Railway Police, Mumbai, including the one which collapsed on Monday, but no official permission or NOC was obtained from the BMC.

The official said the land on which the hoarding was erected is the Collector land and it was in possession of Police Housing Welfare Corporation of the Government of Maharashtra as per the property card records.

The land was initially given to the Government Railway Police for use, it stated.

Earlier on May 2, the BMC issued a notice to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Admin) of Railway Police to instruct the advertising agency about the cancellation of all permissions and remove the hoardings, the BMC official said.

Mumbai Police had registered a case against the concerned advertising agency for allegedly poisoning trees, which were obstructing the view of the hoardings in Chheda Nagar area, he said.

A case was registered against the Mulund-based M/s Ego Media on July 13, 2023, at Pant Nagar police station for poisoning nine coconut trees and two bottle palm trees, the official said.

Though the BMC allows holdings of a maximum size of 40x40 square feet, the illegal hoarding that collapsed measured 120 x 120 square feet in size, the official said.

He said the work order for the installation of the hoarding was initially given in December 2021 by the then Assistant Commissioner of Police on behalf of the GRP Commissioner.

Ravindra Shisave, Commissioner, GRP, said the land on which the hoardings were erected is in the possession of the Government Railway Police, but the hoardings were erected at the spot before he took charge.

He further said that GRP has already launched a probe about the permissions given for installing the hoardings.

“Taking a serious note of the incident, an inquiry has been started to find out under whose authority the permission was given,” Mr. Shisave said.

According to sources, the three hoardings are likely to be removed on May 14 by the BMC.