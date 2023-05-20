HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
Political Line newsletter by Varghese K George
Go to Package home
Illustration for The Hindu

Political Line | The happy and the unhappy after the Karnataka elections

Varghese K. George
You're reading this story
Illustration for The Hindu

Political Line | The high command and ground realities 

Varghese K. George
Illustration for Delhi The Hindu

The Political Line | Hindutva vs Dravidian ideology on collective identity

Varghese K. George
Life size cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Political Line | Savarkar vs Gandhi; NAMO vs RAGA

Varghese K. George
The BJP has announced candidates for all 13 constituencies in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. file photo file photo

Political Line | Big Picture: BJP’s Gujarat model faces resistance in Karnataka

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Contours of the Karnataka combat

Varghese K. George
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political Line | Big Picture: Five vantage points of opposition to Narendra Modi

Varghese K. George
New setback: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaving the Parliament building on Friday after his disqualification. AP

Political Line | Big Picture: There is nothing inevitable about opposition unity

Varghese K. George
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Political Line | Indian battles, global fields 

Varghese K. George
Show of unity: M.K. Stalin with Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, T.R. Baalu, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Duraimurugan, Farooq Abdullah and Ma. Subramanian at a meeting in Chennai on Wednesday. M. VEDHAN The Hindu

Political Line | Big Picture: Why a birthday celebration in Chennai was followed by fake news about attacks on Hindi speakers

Varghese K. George
NEW DELHI, 02/03/2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by BJP President J P Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah during celebrations after the party's good performance in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly polls, at the BJP HQ, in New Delhi on Thursday Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu

Political Line | Big Picture: Understanding interest groups

Varghese K. George
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge at Parliament House complex.

Political Line | Big Picture: BJP vs Congress among subalterns

Varghese K. George
People watch the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question” screened by CITU at Petta Junction in Kochi.

Political Line |  Modi will weather the storm

Varghese K. George

Political Line | What is common between Uddhav Thackeray and Nitish Kumar?

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Adani, BBC... many stories, one dilemma

Varghese K. George
File illustration picture of a projection of binary code around the shadow of a man holding a laptop computer in an office in Warsaw June 24, 2013. An encrypted email service believed to have been used by American fugitive Edward Snowden shut down abruptly August 8, 2013, amid a legal fight that appeared to involve U.S. government attempts to win access to customer information. Lavabit LLC owner Ladar Levison said he has decided to 'suspend operations' but was barred from discussing the events over the past six weeks that led to his decision. That matches the period since Snowden went public as the source of media reports detailing secret electronic spying operations by the U.S. National Security Agency. The U.S. Department of Justice had no immediate comment. TO GO WITH STORY USA-SECURITY/SNOWDEN-EMAIL REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files (POLAND - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Political Line | Public Debate on Privacy

Varghese K. George
BJP candidate from Viramgam constituency Hardik Patel.

Political Line | Hardik, Alpesh, Dimple, Kedar: caste tales from Gujarat, U.P., Bihar

Varghese K. George
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Ujjain district, Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Political Line | Is this Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Quitting Politics’ yatra?

Varghese K. George
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political Line | The Prime Minister’s political messaging, border disputes, electioneering in Gujarat and more

Varghese K. George
A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu

Political Line | SC views on conversions, Rajiv convicts and federalism, and more

Varghese K. George
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street. 

Political Line | How India views the rise of Rishi Sunak, tale of two Governors and more

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Godmen in and out of jail, the Bilkis Bano case, ‘narrative terrorism’ and more 

Varghese K. George
Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Political Line | Growing old as a politician, Kejriwal’s dilemmas, MBBS in Hindi and more

Varghese K. George
AICC president Sonia Gandhi with her son Rahul Gandhi, MP, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya district, and (below) the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sprints with the Congress leader in Nagamangala.

Political Line | Sonia Gandhi’s shoelaces and a pen I dropped

Varghese K. George

Political Line | The paradox of the Gandhi family fiat 

Varghese K. George
U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath greets Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary. SANDEEP SAXENA SANDEEP SAXENA

Political Line | Divisive politics, BJP tilt towards Jats, business moves and more

Varghese K. George
U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participate in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity launch event at the Izumi Garden Gallery, Monday.

Political Line | India’s balancing act amid changing global winds

Varghese K. George
Ground situation: Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kanyakumari on Friday.

Political Line | Several yatris, and the chances of a political logjam  

Varghese K. George
A madrasa being demolished in Bongaigaon district, Assam, on August 31. File Photo

Political Line | The bulldozer goes global, three questions before the Gandhi family, and more 

Varghese K. George
Godhra: People convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, come out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

Political Line | Caste, crime and corruption – what is the difference between Sisodia and Soren

Varghese K. George
NEW DELHI, 02/09/2014: Indian National flag flutters high against a blue sky dotted with white clouds, hoisted at Central Park, Connaught Place, is the largest national flag of India, in New Delhi on September 02, 2014. Photo: Meeta Ahlawat

Political Line | India@75: state of democracy, the freebie debate, new Kashmir voters and more

Varghese K. George
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in her office at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Political Line | Presidential elections, BJP’s Muslim outreach, political films and more

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Foreign hand, domestic rights in PMLA, FCRA judgments 

Varghese K. George
NEW DELHI,18/07/2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media persons on the first day monsoon session of Parliament, at Parliament House in Delhi on Monday, July 18, 2022. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu (For web page use)

Political Line | The debates around populism and welfare politics, secularism and religion, Centre and States relations and more

Varghese K. George
New Delhi: Vehicles move slowly during a traffic jam at ITO in New Delhi, Monday, July 11, which marks World Population Day.

Political Line | The population debate, an emerging world order, the Dravidian-Aryan divide and more

Varghese K. George
PM Narendra Modi addressing the concluding session of the BJP’s national executive meeting in Hyderabad.

Political Line | A tale of two tribal women; two CMs; and two cases of communal killings

Varghese K. George
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Political Line | Friends of BJP, Modi walk the tightrope at G7; GST struggling at 5 years

Varghese K. George
Leaders of the BRICS nations during a video conference, in New Delhi, India.

Political Line | Modi at BRICS, a President from a Scheduled Tribe and more

Varghese K. George
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM RB OFFICE ON TUESDAY, JUNE 7, 2022** New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates a two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities and Directors of Institutions of National Importance, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_07_2022_000153B)

The limits of rewriting history, a presidential election, bulldozers and the law and more

Varghese K. George
MANGALURU: Nupur Sharma, joint coordinator, BJP National Yuva Morcha addressing a press conference in Mangaluru on Feb. 29 By special arrangement.

Political Line | The Sheikhs have a say; counting people by district and caste; the happy Brahmins and the unhappy rest in Karnataka

Varghese K. George
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public function, at Paraunkh village in Kanpur.

Political Line | Technology and Hindutva; dog walkers and federalism; Nitish turns the tables on the BJP

Varghese K. George

Political Line | War on English: turning aspirational politics on its head 

Varghese K. George

Political Line | India’s wheat export, Tamil nationalism and more

Varghese K. George
NEW DELHI, 24/11/2019: A view of Supreme Court of Inida, in New Delhi on November 25,2019. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Political Line | Sedition, language wars and federalism

Varghese K. George

Political Line | The ‘better’ political enemy, AAP’s rise, minority rights and more

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Selling on sentiments: hues of economic nationalism 

Varghese K. George

Political Line | The rise of Arvind Kejriwal, Gandhis’ stranglehold over Congress and more

Varghese K. George

Political Line | What the poll results say about Indian politics 

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Welfare combat in U.P.; Biden’s call for more nationalism 

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Local, national, and anti-national

Varghese K. George

Shifting sands, fear and hope in election States

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Open surveillance, open communalism

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Challenges for Samajwadi Party in U.P.; rights and duties

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Swing voters of U.P.; apex court on reservation; IAS flashpoint

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Mandal vs. Mandir in U.P.; KCR in the spotlight

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Elections in five States, EWS ceiling riddle, news on AFSPA

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Matters of the heart, and mother tongues

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Age and marriage, what the government says, what the laws prescribe

Varghese K. George

Political Line | A tale of two temples and two countries

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Congress, Sena, Savarkar; State matters

Varghese K. George

Political Line | On the move: Mamata’s national avatar, Kejriwal’s Ayodhya train

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Double-engine BJP campaign in UP; Mamata forays outside Bengal

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Appropriating Birsa Munda

Varghese K. George

Political Line | How much party discipline is too much?

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Partnership woes

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Playing to the gallery

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Congress tries gender politics in U.P.

Varghese K. George

Political Line | A Sikh-Jat coalition, after the Muslim-Yadav axis?

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Loyalists versus reformists

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Perils and promise of Rahul Gandhi’s Punjab Operation

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Of citizens and refugees

Varghese K. George

Political Line | BJP’s Taliban worry

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Political power is going north

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Why everyone wants the Brahmin vote in UP

Varghese K. George
SHOW MORE 74 STORIES

Political Line | The happy and the unhappy after the Karnataka elections
Premium

Regional parties might want the BJP to lose, but they don’t want the Congress to win either

May 20, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated May 21, 2023 11:39 am IST

Varghese K George
Varghese K. George
Illustration for The Hindu

Illustration for The Hindu | Photo Credit: Satheesh Vellinezhi

(This is the latest edition of the Political Line newsletter curated by Varghese K. George. The Political Line newsletter is India’s political landscape explained every week. You can subscribe here to get the newsletter in your inbox every Friday.)

The return of the Congress in Karnataka may indicate a revival of the wide social coalition of various caste and religious groups that once propelled the party. Karnataka cannot be taken as a weathercock for the whole country, as the political character of other States, such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, is significantly different. Nevertheless, victory in Karnataka offers a prompt for the Congress party to move away from the formula that it has been trying for a while, and attempt something new. 

The fabric that worked for the Congress in Karnataka, according to Rahul Gandhi, was woven with the interests of the poor, the Dalits, and so-called backward classes. It can be argued that the Congress has always claimed to stand with the poor, but the difference is that the party has offered leadership to marginalised sections of the society. 

The elevation of Mallikarjun Kharge, a Dalit from Karnataka as the president of the Congress, helped the party immensely, as analysis shows. Siddaramaiah, the new Chief Minister, is said to be consumed with caste justice politics, but his popularity among the larger public is unmistakable. 

Of all the factors that worked for the Congress, the most significant is that it revived the old umbrella coalition by not merely paying lip service to the welfare of the weaker sections, but also offering them leadership. Our editorial captures this dynamic.

While Congress victory may have rattled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, many within the saffron party have reasons to secretly rejoice, or at least breathe a sigh of relief. The uninterrupted winning streak of the BJP had rendered most midlevel leaders dispensable. The setback in Karnataka gives them all a fresh lease of life. “In this scenario there are many within the party who want to pause and do a rethink on the leadership situation in the States of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh,” writes Nistula Hebbar.

The Congress comeback in Karnataka has unsettled regional politicians of several hues. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav have suggested that the Congress give way to them and quit the field where they are not strong. In Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) founder and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has asked his party cadre not to be perturbed by the Congress victory — in fact that is one State where there might be a spill-over effect of Karnataka.

All these parties are platforms of anti-BJP politics, and their mutual rivalries are no less. An ascendant Congress is discomforting for them as much as it so for the BJP. How will they deal with the situation?  

My colleague Abhinay Deshpande and I met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar this week to discuss this question. In a freewheeling conversation that lasted for nearly an hour at his Silver Oaks residence in Mumbai, Mr. Pawar, a three-term former Chief Minister, outlined the possibilities and challenges of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He believes that all differences between non-BJP parties can be sorted out after the polls.

The regional parties might want the BJP to lose, but they don’t want the Congress to win. That’s the Big Picture.

Federalism tract: notes on Indian diversity

Bondage and belonging

What holds us together as Indians? This is a question that always excites me. Many scholars and observers try to make sense of what makes us ‘we, the people.’ I reviewed Sukumar Muralidharan’s new bookThe Nation and its Citizens: Tales of Bondage and Belonging for  The Hindu Sunday Magazine. The book places India’s present in a historical and geographical context, with competing dynamics of identity, equality, and nationalism.

Nation formation

I discussed with political theorist Rajeev Bhargava how a nation arrives at its organising principles. Prof. Bhargava is of the view that the Constitution of India represents the distilled wisdom of the founders of the nation. What if the Constitution is changed or interpreted differently? Listen to our conversation on  The Hindu website or Apple Podcast here or on Spotify here.

Tales from Manipur

What is causing the violent clashes between Kuki-Zomis and Meiteis in Manipur? The trigger for the violence of May 3 between them may have been a Manipur High Court order, but the conflict between the two communities spans decades. Abhinay Lakshman reports on the concerns of these groups and the State’s struggle to keep the peace in the valley and the hills.

Taming the cultural bull

Tamil Nadu’s decision to give legal protection to the bull-taming sport  jallikattu has been upheld by the Supreme Court. The court did not go into the question of whether the sport formed an integral part of the State’s culture. The controversy about the sport rages: animal rights activists say it’s cruelty to animals, but Tamil politicians say it’s a matter of cultural rights.

Demolition and construction

The Muslims were given a piece of land to build a mosque as compensation for the destroyed Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Many members of the community were not convinced that there was justice in this offer, but a group came forward to build a mosque. Now, there’s hurdle after hurdle being raised by the BJP government in U.P., in the construction of the mosque.

Counting the clan

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to immediately lift an interim stay directed by the Patna High Court on a caste-based survey in Bihar.

All within the family

A tribal council’s order not to issue a Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate to any Khasi person who adopts the surname of their father has triggered a war of words in matrilineal Meghalaya.

Dalit Bandhu

Around 17.48% of the population of Telangana is Dalits. In 13 of the 32 districts in the State, the Scheduled Caste population is higher than 20%. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is going all out to mobilise them behind him ahead of 2024.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.