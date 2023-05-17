KCR asks party leaders not to get perturbed by Karnataka poll results

May 17, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) founder president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked party leaders, particularly MLAs, not to get perturbed by the results of Karnataka Assembly elections and instead focus on publicising the good work done by the State Government for the last nine years stating that it alone would take the party to the shores of victory again.

He gave directions to party leaders, including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and chairpersons of corporations, who attended the joint meeting of BRS Legislature Party, Parliamentary Party and State Executive, on how to go about for organising decennial celebrations of the State Formation Day for 21 days from June 2 and instructed them to chalk out Assembly constituency-wise strategies to push up the party’s graph in public view.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was understood to have told the meeting that election results of Karnataka would not make any difference to people’s lives there and observed that they might have dumped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in favour of Congress as they felt it was best alternative to them in the present circumstances. However, the results would not have any impact, whatsoever, on Telangana as the circumstances here were different.

Hitting out at Congress, he was said to have told the party leaders that it was the Congress that was responsible for the country’s under-performance in 75 years in spite of some good work done by it. People had lost faith in that party and it was reflected in its position of near non-existence in several States.

Reiterating that BRS would win 95 to 105 seats even if the elections were held immediately, he was learnt to have quoted some excerpts of survey reports getting done for the party by third parties periodically. Assuring that sitting MLAs would be re-nominated by the party for the next elections, he cautioned some of them that their graph had plunged due to their “under-performance and poor performance” and it was up to them to take corrective measures. Or else the party leadership would be forced to look out for alternatives.

Mr. Rao suggested the party leaders organise informal meetings with the farming community at irrigation tanks/other sources, have lunch with them and explain to them the transformation the State had undergone in the agriculture sector since 2014 with the help of proactive measures including Mission Kakatiya, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and irrigation projects. He was also said to have taken to task a few Ministers for not taking along the legislators in their districts.

He told the party leaders that in less than 10 years the BRS (TRS) Government had achieved progress that was enviable to many States and it was for the party leaders to explain to people what the government had done to win their support again.

Speaking separately later, State Planning Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar, and Ministers G. Jagadish Reddy and C. Malla Reddy said the task ahead of them was to take the development and welfare being carried out by the government to every threshold in the State. “Governance in the State is centred around the statehood movement slogan of neellu, nidhulu, niyaamakaalu (water, funds and jobs)”, Mr. Vinod Kumar said.