HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
Political Line newsletter by Varghese K George
Go to Package home
Indian Sikh activists shout slogans in support of Khalistan, the name for an envisioned independent Sikh state at a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in London on July 8, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Political Line | Global nationalists, national globalists

Varghese K. George
You're reading this story
DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 07/08/2023: Model voting camp in electronic voting machines being held at the Collectorate in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, 07 August 2023. Photo: Karthikeyan G/ The Hindu.

Political Line | Reversing democracy for stability

Varghese K. George
Team effort: Sonia Gandhi, second from right, and other leaders at the second day of the joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru. ANI ANI

Political Line | Chaos and coalitions

Varghese K. George
Illustration: Deepak Harichandan

Political Line | A costly drive for unity

Varghese K. George
New beginning: Oppostion leaders address a joint press conference after the all-party meeting in Patna. PTI -

Political Line | Signals from Patna

Varghese K. George
Illustration for The Hindu

Political Line | When Modi goes to Atmanirbhar America

Varghese K. George
Illustration for The Hindu

Political Line | The stories that make a nation

Varghese K. George
Illustration for The Hindu

Political Line | The happy and the unhappy after the Karnataka elections

Varghese K. George
Illustration for The Hindu

Political Line | The high command and ground realities 

Varghese K. George
Illustration for Delhi The Hindu

The Political Line | Hindutva vs Dravidian ideology on collective identity

Varghese K. George
Life size cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Political Line | Savarkar vs Gandhi; NAMO vs RAGA

Varghese K. George
The BJP has announced candidates for all 13 constituencies in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. file photo file photo

Political Line | Big Picture: BJP’s Gujarat model faces resistance in Karnataka

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Contours of the Karnataka combat

Varghese K. George
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political Line | Big Picture: Five vantage points of opposition to Narendra Modi

Varghese K. George
New setback: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaving the Parliament building on Friday after his disqualification. AP

Political Line | Big Picture: There is nothing inevitable about opposition unity

Varghese K. George
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Political Line | Indian battles, global fields 

Varghese K. George
Show of unity: M.K. Stalin with Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, T.R. Baalu, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Duraimurugan, Farooq Abdullah and Ma. Subramanian at a meeting in Chennai on Wednesday. M. VEDHAN The Hindu

Political Line | Big Picture: Why a birthday celebration in Chennai was followed by fake news about attacks on Hindi speakers

Varghese K. George
NEW DELHI, 02/03/2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by BJP President J P Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah during celebrations after the party's good performance in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly polls, at the BJP HQ, in New Delhi on Thursday Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu

Political Line | Big Picture: Understanding interest groups

Varghese K. George
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge at Parliament House complex.

Political Line | Big Picture: BJP vs Congress among subalterns

Varghese K. George
People watch the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question” screened by CITU at Petta Junction in Kochi.

Political Line |  Modi will weather the storm

Varghese K. George

Political Line | What is common between Uddhav Thackeray and Nitish Kumar?

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Adani, BBC... many stories, one dilemma

Varghese K. George
File illustration picture of a projection of binary code around the shadow of a man holding a laptop computer in an office in Warsaw June 24, 2013. An encrypted email service believed to have been used by American fugitive Edward Snowden shut down abruptly August 8, 2013, amid a legal fight that appeared to involve U.S. government attempts to win access to customer information. Lavabit LLC owner Ladar Levison said he has decided to 'suspend operations' but was barred from discussing the events over the past six weeks that led to his decision. That matches the period since Snowden went public as the source of media reports detailing secret electronic spying operations by the U.S. National Security Agency. The U.S. Department of Justice had no immediate comment. TO GO WITH STORY USA-SECURITY/SNOWDEN-EMAIL REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files (POLAND - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Political Line | Public Debate on Privacy

Varghese K. George
BJP candidate from Viramgam constituency Hardik Patel.

Political Line | Hardik, Alpesh, Dimple, Kedar: caste tales from Gujarat, U.P., Bihar

Varghese K. George
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Ujjain district, Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Political Line | Is this Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Quitting Politics’ yatra?

Varghese K. George
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political Line | The Prime Minister’s political messaging, border disputes, electioneering in Gujarat and more

Varghese K. George
A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu

Political Line | SC views on conversions, Rajiv convicts and federalism, and more

Varghese K. George
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street. 

Political Line | How India views the rise of Rishi Sunak, tale of two Governors and more

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Godmen in and out of jail, the Bilkis Bano case, ‘narrative terrorism’ and more 

Varghese K. George
Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Political Line | Growing old as a politician, Kejriwal’s dilemmas, MBBS in Hindi and more

Varghese K. George
AICC president Sonia Gandhi with her son Rahul Gandhi, MP, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya district, and (below) the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sprints with the Congress leader in Nagamangala.

Political Line | Sonia Gandhi’s shoelaces and a pen I dropped

Varghese K. George

Political Line | The paradox of the Gandhi family fiat 

Varghese K. George
U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath greets Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary. SANDEEP SAXENA SANDEEP SAXENA

Political Line | Divisive politics, BJP tilt towards Jats, business moves and more

Varghese K. George
U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participate in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity launch event at the Izumi Garden Gallery, Monday.

Political Line | India’s balancing act amid changing global winds

Varghese K. George
Ground situation: Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kanyakumari on Friday.

Political Line | Several yatris, and the chances of a political logjam  

Varghese K. George
A madrasa being demolished in Bongaigaon district, Assam, on August 31. File Photo

Political Line | The bulldozer goes global, three questions before the Gandhi family, and more 

Varghese K. George
Godhra: People convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, come out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

Political Line | Caste, crime and corruption – what is the difference between Sisodia and Soren

Varghese K. George
NEW DELHI, 02/09/2014: Indian National flag flutters high against a blue sky dotted with white clouds, hoisted at Central Park, Connaught Place, is the largest national flag of India, in New Delhi on September 02, 2014. Photo: Meeta Ahlawat

Political Line | India@75: state of democracy, the freebie debate, new Kashmir voters and more

Varghese K. George
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in her office at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Political Line | Presidential elections, BJP’s Muslim outreach, political films and more

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Foreign hand, domestic rights in PMLA, FCRA judgments 

Varghese K. George
NEW DELHI,18/07/2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media persons on the first day monsoon session of Parliament, at Parliament House in Delhi on Monday, July 18, 2022. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu (For web page use)

Political Line | The debates around populism and welfare politics, secularism and religion, Centre and States relations and more

Varghese K. George
New Delhi: Vehicles move slowly during a traffic jam at ITO in New Delhi, Monday, July 11, which marks World Population Day.

Political Line | The population debate, an emerging world order, the Dravidian-Aryan divide and more

Varghese K. George
PM Narendra Modi addressing the concluding session of the BJP’s national executive meeting in Hyderabad.

Political Line | A tale of two tribal women; two CMs; and two cases of communal killings

Varghese K. George
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Political Line | Friends of BJP, Modi walk the tightrope at G7; GST struggling at 5 years

Varghese K. George
Leaders of the BRICS nations during a video conference, in New Delhi, India.

Political Line | Modi at BRICS, a President from a Scheduled Tribe and more

Varghese K. George
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM RB OFFICE ON TUESDAY, JUNE 7, 2022** New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates a two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities and Directors of Institutions of National Importance, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_07_2022_000153B)

The limits of rewriting history, a presidential election, bulldozers and the law and more

Varghese K. George
MANGALURU: Nupur Sharma, joint coordinator, BJP National Yuva Morcha addressing a press conference in Mangaluru on Feb. 29 By special arrangement.

Political Line | The Sheikhs have a say; counting people by district and caste; the happy Brahmins and the unhappy rest in Karnataka

Varghese K. George
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public function, at Paraunkh village in Kanpur.

Political Line | Technology and Hindutva; dog walkers and federalism; Nitish turns the tables on the BJP

Varghese K. George

Political Line | War on English: turning aspirational politics on its head 

Varghese K. George

Political Line | India’s wheat export, Tamil nationalism and more

Varghese K. George
NEW DELHI, 24/11/2019: A view of Supreme Court of Inida, in New Delhi on November 25,2019. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Political Line | Sedition, language wars and federalism

Varghese K. George

Political Line | The ‘better’ political enemy, AAP’s rise, minority rights and more

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Selling on sentiments: hues of economic nationalism 

Varghese K. George

Political Line | The rise of Arvind Kejriwal, Gandhis’ stranglehold over Congress and more

Varghese K. George

Political Line | What the poll results say about Indian politics 

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Welfare combat in U.P.; Biden’s call for more nationalism 

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Local, national, and anti-national

Varghese K. George

Shifting sands, fear and hope in election States

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Open surveillance, open communalism

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Challenges for Samajwadi Party in U.P.; rights and duties

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Swing voters of U.P.; apex court on reservation; IAS flashpoint

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Mandal vs. Mandir in U.P.; KCR in the spotlight

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Elections in five States, EWS ceiling riddle, news on AFSPA

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Matters of the heart, and mother tongues

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Age and marriage, what the government says, what the laws prescribe

Varghese K. George

Political Line | A tale of two temples and two countries

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Congress, Sena, Savarkar; State matters

Varghese K. George

Political Line | On the move: Mamata’s national avatar, Kejriwal’s Ayodhya train

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Double-engine BJP campaign in UP; Mamata forays outside Bengal

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Appropriating Birsa Munda

Varghese K. George

Political Line | How much party discipline is too much?

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Partnership woes

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Playing to the gallery

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Congress tries gender politics in U.P.

Varghese K. George

Political Line | A Sikh-Jat coalition, after the Muslim-Yadav axis?

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Loyalists versus reformists

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Perils and promise of Rahul Gandhi’s Punjab Operation

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Of citizens and refugees

Varghese K. George

Political Line | BJP’s Taliban worry

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Political power is going north

Varghese K. George

Political Line | Why everyone wants the Brahmin vote in UP

Varghese K. George
SHOW MORE 81 STORIES

Political Line | Global nationalists, national globalists

September 24, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated September 25, 2023 12:54 pm IST

Varghese K George
Varghese K. George

(This is the latest edition of the Political Line newsletter curated by Varghese K. George. The Political Line newsletter is India’s political landscape explained every week. You can subscribe here to get the newsletter in your inbox.)

Countries want to be nationalist and globalist at the same time; and nationalists want to exclusively own countries and be global at the same time. Let me explain this curious trend against the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between India and Canada over the murder of a person whom India had declared a terrorist.

Sikh nationalists, who want a separate state of Khalistan to be carved out of India, are active across several countries: Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. There is little within the Sikh-majority Indian State of Punjab that is supportive of the call for a separate nation. Khalistan nationalism and the violence associated with it are not actually happening in the territory that they hope to create as their own nation, but it is a scattered global enterprise. Such nationalist mobilisation without a territory, and spread across different parts of the world, is not unknown in history. What is striking is the global spread of nationalisms of all hues — Indian, Hindu, Islamic, Sikh, Jewish, Chinese. They all mobilise across boundaries of nation states.

In the last decade of the last century, the dominant liberal theory had it that the world was turning into one big village; national sovereignty was a thing of the past, and individualism had triumphed. Global alliances of deracinated elites, who did not belong to any race or religion across countries, were to drive the global economy and seek solutions for the problems of humanity. Leaders of countries openly called for shrinking national sovereignty, but then came the sudden rollback of globalisation, starting with the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S., and the return of national sovereignty and controlled economies with a vengeance.

But defining the national interest of sovereign countries that now have multi-ethnic elite groups that are part of parallel, transnational networks poses a problem. For instance, for all the talk of decoupling, the elite groups in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia have interests in China. The Chinese diaspora is part of the internal dynamics of these countries. During World War II, the U.S. rounded up around 1.2 lakh people of Japanese descent; the Chinese were then against Japan. Now, the U.S. is trying to manage its Chinese-origin population in the wake of increasing tensions between the two countries. Canada can cry for sovereignty, but there is no longer domestic consensus in its society regarding what constitutes national interest for it. There are groups that have friendly ties with India, and those that support Khalistan; there are interests that support ties with China and confrontation with it. It is really instructive that the political storm in the U.K., which started with the clamour for national sovereignty, has now reached the point where it has a non-white Prime Minister, with Indian origins.

The nationalist that wants to create exclusive nation states, or capture existing nation states exclusively for themselves, wants their countries to be strong, unbending, and force other countries to bend. And curiously enough, the nationalist is not staying within the homeland, but spreading across the world. Paradoxical as it sounds, nationalism has become a global enterprise.

There is no national politics that is without a global outreach. Mr. Modi the nationalist is going around the world; so is his opponent, Rahul Gandhi. The Opposition in Bangladesh is canvassing global support to unseat the incumbent government. The U.S. wants a particular kind of regime in Ukraine, Russia, and Italy; Russia wants a particular kind of regime in Ukraine and the United States. Israel and China want a particular kind of regime in the U.S. The list can go on.

Every country wants to be nationalist and globalist at the same time; every country wants to ring-fence its sovereignty and autonomy on the one hand, and champion universal goals and principles on the other. No wonder this shows up as opportunism and hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, Republican candidate for the U.S. presidency Vivek Ramaswamy has turned the spotlight on one of the mechanisms of recruiting new U.S. nationals. He has called the H-1B visa programme “indentured servitude”, and wants to replace it with meritocratic admission if he wins the race to the White House in 2024. Now, in many other western countries, new residents are recruited through merit-based evaluation. Regardless of how they are selected, their journey of residence in a new country is a long one. What the process usually creates is a workforce without full citizenship rights.

The obituary for nationalism was premature; so was the one for globalism.

Federalism Tract: Notes on Indian Diversity

Ripples in Punjab

The India-Canada stand-off is triggering friction within India as much as it is in Canada. The Shiromani Akali Dal, which claims to represent the rights of the Sikh community, has been cautious in its reactions. While recalling the history of patriotism of the Sikh community, and its role in the struggle against British imperialism, the party denounced attempts to vilify members of the community as terrorists.

Free movement? No

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is seeking discontinuation of the Free Movement Regime that allows tribes living along the 1,643-km border between India and Myanmar in the four States of Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh to travel up to 16 km inside the other country without a visa.

Examining quota extensions

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has decided to examine if clockwork extensions granted to reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies are constitutionally valid.

The cut-off date for citizenship

A Constitution Bench of the SC will hear petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Under Section 6A, foreigners who had entered Assam before January 1, 1966, and been “ordinarily resident” in the State, would have all the rights and obligations of Indian citizens. Those who had entered the State between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971 would have the same rights and obligations except that they would not be able to vote for 10 years.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.