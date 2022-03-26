Political Line | Selling on sentiments: hues of economic nationalism

Varghese K. George March 26, 2022 21:25 IST

Here is the latest edition of the Political Line newsletter curated by Varghese K. George

The Kejriwal Files on Modi

Last week, Political Line had wondered what could be Arvind Kejriwal’s critique of Narendra Modi, considering that both were fighting for broadly the same political space, built on cultural nationalism and welfare populism. Mr. Kejriwal is fashioning himself as the principal challenger to Mr. Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

We have some clue now, going by Mr. Kejriwal’s broadside against the PM this week. The focus of the attack was the performance of the Modi government on the economy front, but baked in smartly into it was also a take on The Kashmir Files, a film based on Islamist violence against Kashmiri Pandits. Mr. Modi has endorsed the film, and BJP governments are promoting it. The film has become a rallying cry for the BJP base and viewers are stirred themselves into a frenzy in many parts of the country and the world.

Mr. Kejriwal has sought to turn the tables on the promoters and makers of the film, not by engaging them on the topic, but by questioning their intentions. If they want everyone to see this film, why not put it on YouTube, Mr. Kejriwal dared them. Accusing Vivek Agnihotri, the filmmaker, of minting money by exploiting the agony of Kashmiri Pandits, Mr. Kejriwal asked: “Why don’t you upload it on YouTube and make it free?”

Mr. Kejriwal also mentioned Mr. Agnihotri’s warning to people who organised a free screening of the film.

Mr. Kejriwal has been attacked as “anti-Hindu” by the BJP for his comments against the film. His skill in trying to poach the BJP base without questioning their political beliefs will be on test like never before in the coming months. He has done a commendable job of it so far.

Some thoughts on the film itself now. Is it a good thing to show the ugly episodes from our past, through popular culture or state-promoted narratives? History promoted by the state largely skirted the bloodbath that accompanied India’s freedom. It is very unlikely for a school child to take note of the harsh chapters of communal violence while they learn a lot about the ‘non-violent’ freedom struggle. The history of India’s national movement was an instrument of nation building itself to overcome the trauma of violence, strife and division; and function as a rationale for unity, and progress.

Hindutva nationalists think it was an inadequate way of recording events. The Kashmir Files depicts the savage violence against Pandits, and tells it in a manner that is not intended to assuage the feeling of hurt and betrayal, but to aggravate and inflame it. Whether we tell all truths, regardless of its consequence; whether overlooking violence is a desirable or acceptable price to pay for harmony are philosophical problems that evade any instant or clear resolution.

A strong sales pitch

The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G.

“…true Nationalism and Social service means buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner,” the filmmaker of The Kashmir Files said, exhorting people to pay and watch his film. There is an economic rationale for pushing nationalist narratives. The exclusion of Muslim traders from a Hindu festival is another side of the thinking. The trade-industrial class that support a nationalist movement anywhere, in fact, raises an economic logic -- why should our money be spent for the benefit of Others? Imperialism seeks to profit from exploiting a different nation or community; nationalism seeks to profit from opposing imperialism, and claiming to be the legitimate custodian of the nation’s resources and commerce. In colonialism and in the opposition to colonialism, there is an economic logic. A secular nationalist would not find it difficult to support the Hindutva nationalist politics of self reliance (‘atma nirbharta’), or the Make in India programme. In fact, the promotion of a nationalist entrepreneurial class that is the flag bearer of Indian progress — a stated objective of Modi’s economic policy —has been part of India’s development strategy for long, barring the globalisation blip. Across the spectrum of Indian politics Mr. Modi would find support for his economic nationalism. However, there is an ongoing tussle between Mr. Modi and his political opponents on who are the champions of India’s nationalist economic programme. Baba Ramdev, a yoga guru, is expanding his business empire in tune with nationalist sentiments. His plans for Ruchi Soya is aimed at making India self-reliant in edible oil, he said, explaining a new public offer from the company. Meanwhile, the Adani group, another icon of the New India’s latest foray into Sri Lanka, has stirred a political controversy in the neighbouring country. An unstated and autonomous strand of economic nationalism manifests as boycott of Muslims, as it happened in Karnataka’s latest incident. But this is not only in Karnataka. A controversy in Kerala over halal products had the BJP finding an Islamist connection to them. The halal classification of meat products itself is a faith driven marketing. Protecting the flock CM Manohar Lal. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI Meanwhile, Haryana has passed a law that makes religious conversion difficult, if not impossible. Subscribe to the Political Line newsletter here.



