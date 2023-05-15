Rajeev Bhargava on how the Constitution of India represents the distilled wisdom of the founders of the nation | The Hindu On Books podcast

May 15, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

We are living through an era of immense political and social turmoil. People have thought the same in many past eras too. But still, the enormity of the present is something that we cannot overlook. Assumptions about our collective self that evolved over decades have been challenged, and we seem to be in the search for alternative organizing principles. This is true for India, as is for the whole world. Professor Bhargava’s writings in the recent years, seek to address some fundamental questions about how we see ourselves and relate to one another. For Professor Bhargava, the Constitution of India represents the distilled wisdom of the founders of the nation. And it offers a moral compass as well as the institutional framework to create what we call Unity in diversity.

In this episode, we are joined by Rajeev Bhargava who is one of the finest thinkers and political philosophers of our time. He is familiar to the readers of the Hindu, as a regular writer in our op-ed pages.

We discuss with Professor Bhargava his faith in the Constitution, which he considers sacred and why he remains optimistic, regardless of the sectarianism that surrounds us all.

Guest: Rajeev Bhargava

Host: Varghese K. George

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more On Books podcasts: