Don't issue tribal certificates to people using father's surname: Khasi council to village chiefs

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council said the move was aimed at strengthening the matrilineal system practised by the Khasi tribe.

April 12, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Shillong

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: AFP

An autonomous district council in Meghalaya has directed all traditional Khasi village chiefs to strictly follow customary norms of issuing tribal certificates to only those using their mother's surname.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) said the move was aimed at strengthening the matrilineal system practised by the Khasi tribe.

"We directed the traditional village chiefs to issue tribal certificates as per Sections 3 and 12 of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Khasi Social Custom of Lineage Act, 1997 according to which only those following our custom of using mother's surname will be identified as a Khasi," KHADC executive member Jambor War told PTI.

He said the order was issued as per the law to protect, preserve and strengthen the matrilineal system followed by the Khasis.

"Those using the father's surname will not be identified as a Khasi and the traditional chiefs were asked not to issue tribal certificates to them," he said, adding they were asked to properly verify the antecedents of the applicant.

“The council also barred the traditional village chiefs from actively participating in politics or becoming a member of any political party,” he said. He said the decision to this effect was taken during an executive meeting of the council on March 15.

Mr. War said the order is not new but a reminder to those concerned that if traditional chiefs become involved in politics, it may affect the village, its functioning and development.

