T.N. Chief Minister Stalin condoles Queen Elizabeth’s demise

The Hindu Bureau September 09, 2022 15:51 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom. Also Read Queen Elizabeth II death: India declares state mourning on Sept 11 | Live updates In a statement, Mr. Stalin said: "Deeply pained by the demise of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom." After a reign spanning seven decades, 15 Prime Ministers and several major turning points in modern history, the second Elizabethan era has come to an end, he said. "Queen Elizabeth II will be long remembered for her dignity, decency in public life and her unwavering commitment. My sincere condolences to The Royal Family, the people of U.K. and everyone around the world mourning the demise of one of the greatest monarchs of all time," Mr. Stalin added.



