In pictures | Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch

The crowning achievement of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, 2022 after 70 years on the throne, was to maintain the popularity of the monarchy across decades of seismic political, social and cultural change that threatened to make it an anachronism.

A dignified, dependable figure who reigned longer than any other British monarch, Elizabeth helped steer the institution into the modern world, stripping away court ritual and making it somewhat more open and accessible, all in the glare of an increasingly intrusive and often hostile media.

While the nation she reigned over sometimes struggled to find its place in a new world order and her own family often fell foul of public expectations, the queen herself remained a symbol of stability. She also tried to transcend class barriers and earned the grudging respect of even hardened republicans.

(Text: Reuters)

