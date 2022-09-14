Daily Quiz | On Queen Elizabeth II
V V Ramanan
September 14, 2022 12:06 IST
Updated:
September 14, 2022 12:06 IST
V V Ramanan
September 14, 2022 12:06 IST
Updated:
September 14, 2022 12:06 IST
A quiz on Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away aged 96, after reigning for 70 years
A quiz on Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away aged 96, after reigning for 70 years
Daily Quiz | On Queen Elizabeth II
A quiz on Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away aged 96, after reigning for 70 years
Daily Quiz | On Queen Elizabeth II
1.
What was the christened name of the queen and what official surname did she take in 1960?
Answer :
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary and Windsor-Mountbatten
2.
Though she was born on April 21, 1926, her official birthday was changed to June primarily due to what reason and made to coincide with which pageant?
Answer :
Because of the weather which could be cold in April and 'Trooping the Colour'
3.
She wasn't born an heir apparent to the throne but became so in 1936. What was her place in the line of succession at the time of her birth?
4.
It was the Queen's younger sister who was responsible for her family nickname, a name that Prince Harry and Meghan gave to their second daughter. What was she lovingly called?
5.
The Queen was the only living head of State who officially served in World War II. To which 'unit' was she attached as an 18-year-old and trained as what?
Answer :
Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service. She was trained as a truck driver and mechanic.
6.
She married her third cousin Prince Philip in November 1947 and the Royal couple had four children, including a daughter. Name them in order of birth.
Answer :
Charles, Anne, Andrew, Edward
7.
Which of these did Elizabeth actually own herself: Windsor Castle, Balmoral Castle, or Kensington Palace?
8.
Many actresses have enacted the role on the screen but who won an Oscar for her portrayal of the Queen?
9.
Though she acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952, her coronation actually took place in 1953. On what date?
10.
As Queen, she was served by 15 U.K. Prime Ministers. Who were the first and last?
Answer :
Winston Churchill and Liz Truss
11.
The Queen had addressed the nation at Christmas every year except 1969. What was aired instead?
Answer :
A documentary ‘Royal Family’
12.
She made a cameo in a short film as part of the London 2012 Olympics. Who was her co-actor and what were her spoken lines?
Answer :
Daniel Craig and ‘Good evening, Mr. Bond’
Daily Quiz | On Queen Elizabeth II
