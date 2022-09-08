With Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King

Photo combo shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II during the State Opening of Parliament in London in April 1966 and on November 15, 2006. | Photo Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years, the Buckingham palace has announced. Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

People shelter under their umbrellas as they gather outside Buckingham Palace, following a statement from the Palace over concerns for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s health, in London on September 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Latest updates:

India

A stalwart of our times: PM Modi

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture,” the PM added.

London

Charles succeeds as King

The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”

That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death on September 8 afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Within 24 hours of a monarch’s death, a new sovereign is proclaimed formally as soon as possible at St. James’s Palace in London by the “Accession Council.” However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation.

In Queen Elizabeth’s case, her coronation came on June 2, 1953 — 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died. — AP

London

Queen Elizabeth II has died

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96.

Queen Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.

She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters.

She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma.

The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable. — AP

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



Balmoral Castle

Royals arrive at Balmoral Castle

A fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have arrived at Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision.

The plane carrying the royal party arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 4 p.m. local time, and arrived at the queen’s estate about an hour later.

Prince Harry, who was due to appear at a charity awards ceremony in London later Thursday, cancelled that appearance and is making his way to Scotland separately.

London

Crowd gathers outside Buckingham Palace

Crowds of people have begun to gather outside London’s Buckingham Palace as news spreads that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

More than 100 people, many holding umbrellas amid sometimes heavy downpours, have congregated on stone steps outside the royal residence, and dozens more are standing beside the gates, with many people peering through them.

Brussels

EU chief offers 'prayers' for 'legend' Queen Elizabeth II

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday hailed Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as a symbol of Europe's shared history and offered "thoughts and prayers" for the monarch.

"My thoughts and my prayers are with her. And she represents the whole history of the Europe that is our common home, with our British friends," von der Leyen told a news conference in Rotterdam.

"She has given to all of us in all these years — always — stability, confidence. She has shown an immense amount of courage. She is a legend in my eyes."-- AFP

White House

White House says Biden’s thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth, her family

The White House said on Thursday that President Joe Biden had been briefed about the situation with Britain’s ailing Queen Elizabeth and that his thoughts were with her and her family.

“His and the first lady’s thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family,” White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. -- Reuters

London

‘God save the queen’: Londoners and tourists wish monarch well

“Get well soon” was the message from Londoners and tourists on Thursday after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth.

“Everybody is really stressed about it, we have had her for 70 years so we need to digest the whole thing because it suddenly happened,” London resident Sharon Gove said outside Buckingham Palace.

“Two days ago she was with the new prime minister then suddenly everybody is concerned about her. So it is not very nice but God save the queen!”

People pose for pictures outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse following a statement from the Buckingham Palace over concerns for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s health, in Holyrood, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain on September 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reiters

Members of the royal family rushed to be with the 96-year-old monarch at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, where she had appointed Liz Truss as the new British prime minister on Tuesday.

The thoughts of American tourist Lupe Garcia, 60, were also with the family.

“Well I think it is very sad, I hope the Queen recuperates very quickly. I think everybody loves her and respects her and we want what is best for her and her family,” she said.

Some well-wishers were drawn to the palace just to be there after the news that the queen was ailing broke.

“I work close by and I heard on the news about her majesty’s failing health so I was concerned and it led me to come to Buckingham Palace, to be at the heart of the monarchy,” said Alexander Caplan, a 40-year-old who works as a technology entrepreneur.

Others were thinking of the queen and her family elsewhere on the streets of London.

Student Beatriz Cintra, 29, said she hoped the queen recovered and that the royal family could “navigate through this difficult period united and that they find peace in whatever happens”.

Bar tender Albert Laane, 18, summed up the thoughts of many, saying: “Hey Elizabeth, get well soon.” -- Reuters

London

Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland: local media

Britain’s Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported. - AFP

London

Royal family gathers as Queen Elizabeth under ‘medical supervision’

Queen Elizabeth II’s closest family rushed to Scotland on Thursday, after doctors placed the 96-year-old monarch under medical supervision, prompting concern from British political and religious leaders.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch has been dogged by health problems since last October that have left her struggling to walk and stand.

Her children -- heir to the throne Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, were either already at or quickly headed to Balmoral after the announcement.

A convoy of vehicles arrives outside the gates of the Balmoral Estate in Ballater, Scotland on September 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

They were joined by Prince Charles’s elder son Prince William plus his younger son Prince Harry, who has been on a rare visit to Britain after abandoning royal life to move to the United States. - AFP

London

Liz Truss says ‘whole country concerned’

Moments before, notes were passed to Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her team in parliament, prompting them to leave the chamber.

Ms. Truss tweeted almost immediately afterwards. “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” she wrote.

“My thoughts -- and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom -- are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



U.K.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer

"Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."

U.K.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

"All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."

U.K.

Archibishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

"My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."

U.K.

Here are some facts about Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Elizabeth was born at 17 Bruton St, London, on April 21, 1926, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.

She became heir apparent when her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated on Dec. 11, 1936, and her father became King George VI. She was 10 years old.

She married navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, a Greek prince, at London's Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947. They had four children: Prince Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). Philip died in April 2021, aged 99.

She ascended the throne on the death of her father on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on a royal tour. She was crowned on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey, the first ever coronation to be televised.

When she ascended the throne, Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman were leading the Soviet Union, China and the United States, while Winston Churchill was British prime minister.

She has been served by 15 prime ministers. During her reign, there have been 14 U.S. presidents, all of whom she has met bar Lyndon Johnson.

On Sept. 9, 2015, she surpassed the 63 years, 7 months, 2 days, 16 hours and 23 minutes that her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne to become the country's longest-reigning monarch in a line dating back to Norman King William the Conqueror in 1066.

Elizabeth remains queen of 15 realms including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu.

She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - the 70th anniversary of her accession - on Feb. 6, 2022. - Reuters