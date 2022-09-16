Queen Elizabeth II | 1926-2022

Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 at the age of 96.

As Head of State for over 70 years, the Queen’s reign began during the early post-War years charting the shift in balance of political power from the British empire to the Commonwealth.

Following her death, the reign was passed on to her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales. However, his accession comes at a time when nations are raising complex questions regarding the state of the monarchy vis-à-vis the Commonwealth realms .