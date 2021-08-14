AIADMK terms the Budget disappointing

‘It doesn’t honour DMK’s poll promises’

The AIADMK on Friday termed the first Budget of the DMK government disappointing.

D. Jayakumar, member of the party’s steering committee, said the Budget did not honour the DMK’s electoral promises such as the reversion of the old pension scheme for government staff, hike in the social security pension from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, and the waiver of farm, jewellery and educational loans.

The DMK “showered” the assurances for capturing power, but its Budget is a “huge let down” for the people, he said, adding that the decrease in petrol price would not cover all sections of society.

At a meeting of legislators at the party headquarters in the evening, leaders impressed upon their colleagues to take part “actively” in the proceedings of the House and respond to criticisms that the ruling party raises against the functioning of the previous AIADMK government. O. Panneerselvam, coordinator, and Edappadi K Palaniswami, co-coordinator, were present.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the Budget did not mention the reduction in the price of cooking gas cylinders by ₹100. Appreciating Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s statement that reforms would be carried out with regard to tax revenue, he said it did not prescribe any roadmap in this regard. The reduction of petrol price by ₹3 a litre was a matter of consolation, he added.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri welcomed the revised Budget and said there were a number of schemes with a long-term vision.

The revised Budget focuses on ensuring that the people of the State benefit from government schemes rather than just certain individuals benefitting from them.