TN Budget 2021 | Deep-sea excavations in Sangam age harbours

: Encouraged by the new archaeological findings in Keezhadi, Mayiladumparai, Korkai and other areas, the Tamil Nadu State government on August 13 announced ₹5 crores in the budget for excavations in the State.

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that the amount allotted was highest among all states in the country. “The areas in Keezhadi, Sivakalai and Kodumanal where excavations have been carried out will be declared as protected archaeological sites,” he said.

He also informed the Assembly about the first stage of deep-sea excavation which is to be undertaken in areas where Sangam age harbours of Korkai and Azhagankulam were located. It would be done in coordination with the National Institute of Oceanography, National Institute of Ocean Technology and Indian Maritime University.

Mr. Rajan said that the government would revive the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai. He also told that the government would revive the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil award which was last presented in 2010. The award is set to be awarded every year on June 3. The winner of the award will be granted ₹10 lakh in cash.

He said that reiterating Tamil as the official language will be strengthened in all departments—from the secretariat down to the field. He added that world famous literary classics would be translated into Tamil. And similarly, internationally acclaimed Tamil works would in turn be translated into different languages.

With regards to social security pension schemes in the State, Mr. Rajan said the government would revamp the implementation of the old age pension scheme and expand its coverage to all deserving candidates.

“Tamil Nadu will reclaim its legitimate position as the leader in provision of social security to the people. In the revised budget estimates, an enhanced amount of Rs 4,807.56 crore is provided for social security pensions,” he said.