City residents buoyed by budget announcement on integrated bus stand

A file pic of the Central Bus Stand my be used with this copy

TIRUCHI: The Budget announcement that an integrated bus stand would be established in Tiruchi has brought cheer to city residents who hope that the elusive project would see the light of the day soon after being in the limbo for more than two decades.

Finance Minister P.T.R.Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, in his revised Budget, announced that an integrated bus stand-cum-commercial centre would be established in Tiruchi with financial assistance from Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (TUFIDCO). An announcement on the project was widely expected in the Budget as Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru had already set in motion preliminary steps towards establishing the bus stand at Panchapur, off the Tiruchi-Madurai Highway, soon after the DMK government returned to power.

Down the years, successive governments have looked at various sites at Devadhanam off Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road, Ariyamangalam compost yard on Tiruchi-Thanjavur Road, Ramji Nagar and Pirattiyur on Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway, and Kottapattu and Navalpattu on Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway, besides Panchapur.

However, Mr.Nehru had remained firm on establishing the bus stand at Panchapur, a site identified during the previous DMK regime. Chief Minister M.K.Stalin had also inspected the site in August 2010 as the then Deputy Chief Minister.

The Budgetary announcement has infused hope that the project would at last become a reality. Many activists and residents took to social media welcoming the move. Welcoming the announcement, Tiruchi MP, Su.Thirunavukkarasar, in a statement, expressed happiness and conveyed his gratitude to the Finance and Municipal Administration ministers.

The existing Central Bus Stand in the city has been found inadequate to the ever-increasing traffic handles about one lakh passengers every day. The integrated bus stand along with allied amenities is planned to be established on about 115.68 acres of Corporation land at Panchapur.

S.Pushpavanam, Secretary, Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, pointed out that the establishment of an integrated bus stand was long overdue and stressed the need for reviving the Kallikudi Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits, situated not far away from Panchapur, by shifting the Gandhi Market.

Since no financial allocation has been made in the Budget, steps should be taken at the earliest to get financial assistance from TUFIDCO and establish the bus stand, said C.Balasubramanian of the District Exnora.

Echoing similar sentiments, H.Ghouse Baig, a consumer activist, hoped that the project will be kick-started without any further delay and executed within a couple of years. “We are delighted over the much awaited announcement. This is a dream project of Tiruchi residents,” Mr.Baig observed.

ends